Oorja Cleantech announces new set of lab results for Radic8’s Viruskiller™ technology

Read Article

Oorja Cleantech LLP, a pioneer in providing cleantech solutions that significantly lower energy usage in buildings, today announced the a new set of lab results for Radic8’s Viruskiller™ technology. After analysis by a leading Indian laboratory, it was proved that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as well as 14 other respiratory viruses were effectively eliminated by the Viruskiller™ VK 401. With a triple filter arrangement – a pre-filter, a carbon filter and a HEPA filter – and a reactor chamber comprising of nanotubes coated with Titanium dioxide (TiO2) and high power Ultraviolet C (UVC) lamps, Viruskiller™ successfully neutralises viruses and bacteria in the air.

Hyderabad-based Oorja Cleantech is importing Radic8’s Viruskiller™ air sterilisation technology from South Korea in three different configurations, namely the Hextio, VK- 401 and VK-102. These steriliser units, each with a lifespan of over ten years, are designed for both personal and commercial use. Oorja Cleantech brings these products to India not only to fight against the current pandemic but also as long-term protection from various viruses and bacteria. It uses a two-stage process of filtration followed by sterilisation, which eliminates viruses, bacteria and pollutants in a single air pass.

The test was performed at a leading lab in India, and the link to the report is . Two rounds of pathogens were tested against the VK 401:

1. A heavily concentrated mix of 14 viruses and bacteria

2. SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

The Viruskiller™ unit was placed inside a chamber, and a small inlet was created to inject the infected aerosol. Filter media were kept at both the inlet and outlet of the steriliser to check the air quality. On examining the inlet filter, it showed positive results for viruses, whereas the outlet filter was confirmed to be free of any virus; hence, sterilising the air.

The test report further shows that since Viruskiller™ includes multiple, high quality filters (a pre-filter, HEPA filter and carbon filter) it also effectively traps particulates and contaminants. The product also received a positive nod from the Hon. Minister for Health, Telangana Govt, Etela Rajender, in July 2020.

Madhusudhan Rao, Founder & MD of Oorja Cleantech LLP, said, “It is important to focus on reducing exposure to airborne infections in public settings. We can control what we touch, eat or drink, but have no choice when it comes to the air we breathe. Recent bulletins from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. and the World Health Organisation suggest the airborne nature of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19); hence our focus is on providing sterilised air. A recent test with another laboratory in Canada also shows that Viruskiller™ reduced airborne pathogens contaminating surfaces by 99.8 per cent.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]