Optiva selects Google Anthos as Kubernetes platform for telecos migration to cloud

The software prvoider to communication service providers (CSPs) Optiva Inc said that it has selected Google Anthos as the Kubernetes platform for private and public cloud deployments.

By leveraging the Anthos environment, which is used on premise in private clouds to help facilitate a move to public cloud, telcos can accelerate their OSS/BSS migration to the public cloud. The move to the public cloud and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) offers telcos total cost of ownership (TCO) savings of up to 80%.

“We are excited that GCP is making it even easier for telcos to start their journey to the public cloud. With Anthos, telcos can now utilize GKE for on-premise and private cloud deployments,” said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva.

“Telcos can stand up their Kubernetes environment even more rapidly and realize their vision to leverage the public cloud to achieve their strategic business goals and gain a competitive advantage in 2019,” said Royston.

Anthos offered as a managed service by Google is based on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and enables consistency between public cloud and private cloud environments. The general availability of Anthos was announced at the Google Cloud Next ‘19 event by Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Optiva’s end-to-end converged OSS/BSS solution, Optiva Charging Engine, was selected as the enterprise application to demonstrate Anthos in a session presented with Arctiq.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com