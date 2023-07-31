Our efforts in Generative AI have enabled us to deliver revolutionary and innovative solutions: Vipul Mehta, Global Head-Digital Transformation, Evalueserve

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Vipul Mehta, Global Head for Digital Transformation, Evalueserve, shares with us the adoption and impact of Generative AI, sharing specific examples of its application, benefits, and challenges in improving operations and client services. He also reveals exciting initiatives and projects undertaken to stay at the forefront of digital transformation, aligning with Evalueserve’s overarching strategy.

Some edited excerpts:

As the Head of Digital Transformation at Evalueserve, what are the key areas that you focus on to drive digital transformation within the organization?

Digital transformation is not merely about adopting the latest technologies. It is about leveraging these tools to better understand and serve our people needs. In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing digital landscape, embracing innovation and the ability to adapt swiftly is crucial to staying ahead of the curve.

Our primary focus at Evalueserve is to enable and drive digital transformation across various aspects of our organization. We are continuously working towards fostering a digital mindset among our diverse teams, smartly and efficiently optimizing our operations without impacting their speed, agility, and the outcome. Some of the areas that we have been focusing on are –

Technology adoption: Developing a comprehensive technology adoption strategy that aligns with our business objectives. This involves identifying the right digital tools, platforms, and technologies to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and innovation across all teams.

Emphasizing the importance of data-driven decision-making processes: While we’ve continued to use this practice for our clients, we’re also promoting the use of data analytics and business intelligence to gain valuable insights and make informed choices that lead to enhance employee performance and growth.

Digital skill development: We invest in the upskilling and reskilling of our workforce to equip them with the necessary digital skills. This helps ensure that our people can effectively use new technologies and contribute to the success of our digital initiatives.

Cybersecurity and data privacy: We implement robust security measures and compliance protocols to maintain trust and confidentiality.

How has the adoption of generative AI impacted Evalueserve’s operations and client services? Can you provide specific examples of its application and the resulting benefits and challenges?

We’ve made some groundbreaking efforts in the field of Generative AI over the past 18 months, well before it became a buzzword in the industry. This has given us a significant advantage, enabling us to deliver revolutionary and innovative solutions to our diverse client base.

We’ve taken it a step forward and empowered our people with the same technology. Our people have been able to effortlessly adopt the new technology, demonstrating exceptional skill in creating prompts and leveraging its capabilities. As a result, we’ve achieved remarkable gains in productivity, efficiency, and quality improvements within weeks of implementing the solution, leading to greatly enhanced client satisfaction.

Currently, we offer a comprehensive suite of GenAI solutions that address highly complex use cases, such as extracting meaningful competitive and market insights from live conferences. Additionally, our platform supports researchers in conducting quick and efficient searches on a set of documents or articles by asking specific questions related to required data points.

One of the key applications from our suite is Canvass AI, a Gen AI-powered Intelligent Web Research and Insights platform. Canvass AI empowers users to optimize and streamline their searches, presenting results in a consolidated and easy-to-understand manner. With features like search neutrality, search deep dive, and entities tagging, users can ask targeted questions and swiftly obtain relevant information from the gathered data. The platform has already proven to deliver efficiency gains of up to 25% within just a few months of its launch. Nearly 50% of our employees are already utilizing the platform in their daily operations.

We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and are excited about the positive impact of our GenAI solutions on our clients and teams alike. As the landscape of digital transformation continues to evolve, we will continue to ramp up our solutions to drive success.

Could you share any recent or upcoming initiatives or projects that Evalueserve has undertaken to stay at the forefront of digital transformation? How do these initiatives align with the organization’s overall strategy?

We are currently making significant progress in our efforts to develop a comprehensive end-to-end solution on content generation using Gen AI. This transformative platform will be able generate client-ready output with minimal user inputs, revolutionizing the way we serve our clients.

The platform will be able to seamlessly take inputs and process data from multiple structured and unstructured sources, including websites, documents, news articles, and text inputs. By efficiently handling diverse data types, we will enhance our capacity to derive valuable insights and deliver exceptional service. To ensure the platform’s adaptability, our teams will have the opportunity to create their own templates tailored to their specific use cases.

These templates can be customized with prompts, source selection, search strings, and other relevant parameters. This one-time setup empowers our teams to streamline their workflows and optimize output generation, fostering efficiency and consistency across the organization.

It can also produce final outputs in various formats such as PPT, PDF, and Word, aligning perfectly with our clients’ unique requirements. This will undoubtedly bolster our ability to meet diverse client preferences.

How does Evalueserve ensure that the digital transformation efforts are not only technology-focused but also prioritize the upskilling and engagement of its workforce? Can you elaborate on any programs or initiatives that promote a culture of continuous learning and innovation within the organization?

At Evalueserve, employees are the cornerstone of our digital journey. We firmly believe that innovation is nurtured through their collective efforts. In every solution we develop, our subject matter experts play a vital role, acting as the building blocks that enable learning curves for both our technical and operational teams.

Our commitment to fostering innovation is evident through various initiatives across different business groups, ranging from digital weeks to hackathons. One such impactful initiative is the Annual GenAI Hackathon, organized to harness the potential of generative AI. Every year, we witness enthusiastic participation from employees across all practices.

Teams present a diverse range of ideas on how generative AI can revolutionize various aspects of our operations. These ideas span across research, marketing, client service, product development, and internal processes, showcasing the depth and breadth of creativity within our organization.

The Digital Transformation teams actively support and guide participants, assisting them in refining their concepts. Additionally, we are committed to collaborating with the shortlisted teams to bring their exceptional ideas to fruition through actual development and implementation.

As we continue to pave the way for digital transformation, we remain dedicated to empowering our people and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive progress and success in our ever-evolving landscape.