OutSystems appoints Subrato Bandhu as Regional Vice President in India

Subrato will be responsible for increasing the footprint of OutSystems in India by providing strategic business direction, growing the team and clientele base

Subrato Bandhu, Regional Vice President - India, OutSystems
OutSystems, a AI-powered application development company, announced the appointment of Subrato Bandhu as Regional Vice President for India. With India emerging as a significant app development market, and companies rapidly ramping up their digital transformation efforts, Subrato will be responsible for increasing the footprint of OutSystems in India by providing strategic business direction, growing the team and clientele base.

With over 20 years of experience in B2B enterprise software, together with his deep relationships with Indian corporates, Global Service Providers (GSP) and Global Captive Centers (GCC), Subrato’s leadership experience includes bringing innovative strategies into execution, driving managerial decisions, and leading organizational development. Prior to his role at OutSystems, he was instrumental in setting up business for B2B software companies Sprinklr, AppDynamics and BMC Software as part of his past engagements. Subrato and his team were responsible for the overall India business strategy, customer success, partner network development, operations, and sales execution for all three GTM’s.

“I am excited to lead the charge in expanding our business here in India with the support of a talented, motivated and committed team,’’ said Subrato. “India presently plays a significant role in global application development and digital transformation initiatives, and going forward it will increase multi-fold. Our key focus will be on how Outsystems can create significant value that will help activate and speed up the digital transformations process without causing too much disruption in existing systems.”

”We are extremely excited to have Subrato on board to lead our India team,” said Mark Weaser, Vice President, APAC, OutSystems. “India is proving to be a very important market to us as we are witnessing a rapid growth in businesses transforming digitally, especially during this period of time where businesses are forced to adapt to the post-COVID new normal in order to maintain business continuity. With Subrato’s vast expertise, I believe he will be integral in helping to grow OutSystems presence in India and drive adoption rate of the platform across the market. I look forward to working closely with him,” he added.

A key concern for businesses in India to solve would be dealing with outdated IT systems and slow development cycles – both factors that hinder catering quickly to increased demands and value delivery. To that regard, OutSystems is looking to help businesses move the needle.

“With legacy systems and long application development cycles, it is increasingly difficult for customers to achieve tangible ROIs which have a significant impact on businesses thriving to achieve faster time and value. The team that we are building here will be responsible for delivering an integrated application development platform that will provide value to our customers in their digital transformation initiatives. In addition, we will be driving education in multiple application development communities on the significance of faster ways to build complex multi experience applications development compared to traditional ways, and how it will help customers achieve faster time to value and faster time to market,” Subrato added.


