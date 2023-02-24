Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  PayU launches 3DS 2.0 SDK authentication service for Indian merchants

PayU launches 3DS 2.0 SDK authentication service for Indian merchants

News
By Express Computer
0 16

PayU, India’s leading online payments solution provider, announced the launch of 3D Secure 2.0 SDK, offering a full native checkout and superior customer experience for all card transactions. PayU merchants can provide optimised customer experience​ while complying with major card network upgrades – including Visa and Mastercard while gaining better security and fraud protection. PayU’s lightweight 3DS 2.0 SDK provides lowered latency and a 40% reduction in checkout time. This EMVCo-certified offering has been developed by PayU in collaboration with Wibmo, a PayU-owned full-stack global PayTech company.

Most card networks including Visa and Mastercard are geared to phase out older authentication systems and will be moving to 3DS 2.0 in India by October 2023. With a simple integration, PayU merchants and acquirers can be compliant with the 3DS 2.0 mandate. This lightweight solution allows merchants to control user experience, offers the highest coverage across banks and card networks and unlocks frictionless, biometric capabilities.

Commenting on this development, Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU payments said “This product is part of our ongoing commitment to offering a faster and safer digital payments infrastructure for our merchants. With this, we are helping businesses provide customers best in class user experience, and better success rates while supporting security authentication for all card use cases.”

This move is in line with PayU’s commitment to elevating its own security infrastructure and identifying ways to offer a safe digital payments infrastructure to the merchant community in India. Financial fraud in Indian banking amounted to INR 6,500 crore last year. Globally, 3DS 2.0 authentication has shown a 57% Fraud reduction and a 70% reduction in abandonment and is built for multiple devices and screen sizes, unlike earlier variants which were built only for computers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image