Pega streamlines digital transformation with enhanced Pega Infinity

Pegasystems, a software company that crushes business complexity, has announced the latest evolution of its Pega Infinity software suite to help speed and simplify digital transformation (DT) initiatives. With enhanced low-code, intelligent automation, and AI capabilities, Pega Infinity version 8.6 empowers business users to deliver differentiated user experiences with powerful development capabilities that deliver DT at scale for even the largest and most sophisticated global enterprises.

The need for DT today is unavoidable: according to Gartner, nearly 70 per cent of boards of directors reported that the pandemic and economic challenges are fast-tracking digital initiatives with worldwide IT spending expected to reach $4 trillion in 2021. But despite this pent-up demand and massive spending, there’s still no guaranteed recipe for DT success. These far-reaching initiatives are often threatened by siloed projects, disconnected systems and complicated deployments that slow time to value and miss expectations.

The new version of Pega Infinity helps businesses crush the deep complexity that stands in the way of successful DT with a center-out approach. The latest enhancements help improve back-end process efficiencies, streamline front-end customer service processes and interfaces and enable real 1:1 customer engagement to drive meaningful and lasting transformation. With the speed, scale and flexibility of Pega Infinity, employees can work smarter to drive impactful outcomes, while end customers can enjoy faster, easier and more personalised experiences that help increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“Even after their incredible adaptations in the pandemic, businesses have accelerated into an even more advanced stage of digital transformation. Now is not the time to rest, they must find even more ways to improve efficiencies, meet evolving customer needs, and leverage data for insights. Pega Infinity can help equip them with the tools they need to meet these challenges by becoming faster, smarter and more effective than the competition,” said Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO, Pegasystems.

