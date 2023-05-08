Pennar Industries bags orders worth INR 682 cr

Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth INR 682 crores across its various business verticals.
The Pre- Engineered Building (PEB) vertical received orders for Tata Steel, Hindustan Coca Cola, API Squad Processing and Zim Laboratories.
The Ascent Buildings, USA vertical has received orders S&S, J&S, Smithson, Gateway Building Systems, Griffin Contracting, Hayden Construction, Building Innovation Group, American Steel Buildings and S&S Contractors.
ICD vertical has received orders from Ashok Leyland, Yamaha, Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, Wabco, Tecumseh, SI Airspring, Kone, Fujitech, Schwing Stetter, INEL, Hydraulics, Elkhart, Kone, Sicor, Venus, Fleetguard, and Jost.
Railways vertical has received orders from ICF, Rites, Orienteal, Wabtec, SCR, ECR, Titagarh and Texmaco.
Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engineering, Thermax, IFB Automotive, Hindalco, Kirloskar Toyota, Patton International, Interoll India, RSB Transmissions, GI Auto, Scott Industries, Andrew Race Cars, LMW, Rakhoh Industries, Nash Industries, Oriental Electrical, LMW, Innova Rubbers and Toyota Boshoku, San & San Auto. Coetz Technologies, Steel Tube Investments
Steel vertical has received orders from Tata Power, Saint Gobain, Waree, Thermax, VECV, IFB Industries, L G Balakrishnan, Johnson Lifts, Bimetal Bearings, Mudra Fine Blanc, Navayuga Engg, VRL, Miba Drivetech, Contour Steel, JSSL, Prasad Seeds, Amar Raja Infra, PMG Structurals and JM Frictech.