Perfetti Van Melle Chooses Kronos to Optimize and Unify Workforce Management

Perfetti Van Melle, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionery and chewing gum, has selected Kronos Incorporated, the global leader in workforce management, to automate its workforce operations for more than 2,600 workers across eight locations.

Kronos Workforce Central will enable Perfetti to meet the complex challenges of today’s manufacturing sector by providing a unified workforce management solution for both on-roll and contract staff, including tracking workforce costs and productivity metrics while providing an easy and automated solution for compliance reporting.

Perfetti Van Melle will deploy Workforce Central to manage critical workforce management functions across its entire workforce. The solution will be implemented by Kronos partner DNV Security Solutions Pvt Ltd. and will offer Perfetti the following crucial benefits:

o Central visibility to a unified workforce – Automating key workforce management activities for both on-roll and off-roll workers in a single unified system will eliminate the current landscape of disparate systems for the company. The implementation also includes 32 Kronos InTouch time clocks with biometric identification functionality to capture accurate attendance and provide a centrally managed system for tracking onsite presence across the various locations.

o Real-time insights for better operational management – Perfetti will now be able to easily record leave and attendance information for different employee groups and have access to a real-time view of attendance and exceptions for better operational management. The new system will also automate the punch-to-pay process across employee groups and will seamlessly integrate with Perfetti’s HR and payroll systems, thereby reducing manual interventions and significantly improving the accuracy of the payroll process.

o Enhance employee experience – Employees will be able to independently access their information across multiple channels, including performing various self-service functions using Kronos InTouch time clocks or a mobile application on their smartphones anytime, anywhere. This will allow employees to perform key transactions and have insight into information that matters most to them, such as viewing their attendance exceptions, applying for leave, and managing their shifts. These functions will improve the overall experience for Perfetti employees and reduce the need for managerial administration or assistance.

o Easier compliance reporting – Helping to minimize compliance risk, Workforce Central will provide essential information around Perfetti’s contract workforce to enable easier compliance reporting and more proactive policy monitoring. The new solution will also introduce simple analysis of key contractor workforce metrics leading to critical insights and decisions around workforce allocation and performance.

Ritu Kochhar, chief human resources officer, Perfetti Van Melle, says, “With a vision to constantly provide a fair and engaging workplace for our employees, we have chosen Kronos as our workforce management vendor. We have a digital-first approach, and Kronos has further helped us with a single, unified solution that provides real-time visibility across our diverse workforce. Kronos solutions are engaging, robust, and mobile-ready and deliver actionable insights that will help us streamline our processes, improve decision around risk management, and optimize our workforce deployment costs to build a future-ready workforce.”

Sumeet Doshi, country manager, India, Kronos, says, “The manufacturing sector in India is currently going through some upheaval with the current economic slowdown, which means that balancing workforce costs and productivity while ensuring compliance will be a significant differentiator. Our workforce management solutions help organizations achieve this and we take pride in working together with organizations like Perfetti Van Melle on their digital workforce transformation journey.”

