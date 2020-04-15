Persistent in leadership positions in Zinnov Zones 2019 ER&D Services Report

Read Article

For the seventh consecutive year, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT), has been named a leader in two Zinnov Zones categories – consumer and enterprise engineering – and recognized as a leader in user experience and platform engineering.

The latest Zinnov Zones 2019 for ER&D Services is now available: https://zinnov.com/zinnov- zones-engineering-rd-services- 2019/

Zinnov is a research, consulting and advisory company with core expertise in product engineering and digital transformation. Its insights leverage Zinnov’s proprietary Draup Platform.

The 2019 report assessed over 40 service providers for their product engineering expertise, based on multiple dimensions such as spread and maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation & IP, ecosystem linkages and feedback from enterprise buyers.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director & President – Technology Services Unit, Persistent Systems

“As organizations move along on their digital transformation journey, they are confronted with the complexity of choice. Choice of architectural components to deploy. Choice of apps, etc… Then they are faced with the complexity in integration, as they bring in diverse data streams from sensors to legacy systems. Persistent has anticipated this challenge and created a digital mosaic that allows us to compose a solution for the customer with speed, surety and confidence. Executing on our vision in user experience and platform engineering, Zinnov recognizes our leadership position for consumer and enterprise engineering.”

Quote from Praveen Bhadada, partner and global head, Zinnov

“Persistent continues to set the standard for excellence across the core categories of digital transformation, while these categories evolve from year to year with new levels of cloud integration and offerings. Persistent remains at the forefront of building the most advanced digital mosaic available.”

