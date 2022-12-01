Polycab signs up Redington Limited as the National distributor for its Passive Networking Solutions

Polycab India Ltd, the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and a fast-growing player in the FMEG-space and Redington Limited, a globally renowned IT solution-provider, have announced their strategic partnership for Indian market.

Polycab will have now Redington as its National Distributor for its end-to-end passive networking solutions. With this tie-up, Polycab’s telecom division, Polycab Telecom looks forward to meet its distribution-objectives and strengthen the presence of its passive networking portfolio, comprising end-to-end copper and fibre system, all across India, capitalizing on Redington’s extensive distribution-network and efficient operational expertise.

Ashish D. Jain, Executive President & COO, Telecom Division, Polycab, says,” We’re thrilled to partner with Redington Ltd. Redington’s empowered distribution-network and vast geographic coverage in India will help us meet our distribution and channel-objectives, to fulfil the nationwide demands for end-to-end Make-in-India Passive Networking Products. We look forward to a seamless collaboration with Redington to deliver the best value to our end-customers.”

In view of the growing demand for connectivity and data-services, the agreement between Polycab and Redington holds huge significance. Renowned for the optimal use of resources to ensure the best-possible results, Redington will enable Polycab to engage with its large chain of Value-Added Distributors (VADs) and drive business through them across different tiers of cities in the country.

Sharing his views on the partnership, R Venkatesh, President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington Limited said, “We’re absolutely delighted to come on board with Polycab. Polycab, a household name as the provider of power solutions, is uniquely positioned to provide both, end-to-end Power & Data Solutions.

Venkatesh further adds, “Polycab aligns perfectly with the Indian government-initiatives like Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with its single OEM-strategy for electrical and passive networking products and accessories. As a National Distributor, we’re geared up to offer them supply-chain management facilities to meet their distribution-requirements. With our strong presence and solution-centric mechanism, we’re confident to fast-track and augment Polycab Telecom’s reach in the Indian channel-market.”

Redington would provide Polycab’s vast range of products including both, Optical Fibre Cable and Copper System, to the channel-partners and facilitate the company’s accessibility to the VADs, who would work through an integrated activation programme to collaborate well with their ecosystem of System Integrators and Value Partners.