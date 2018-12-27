Postman Supports OpenAPI 3.0

Postman recently announced that their platform now supports importing OpenAPI 3.0 specifications. This addition increases flexibility across formats within Postman, and allows Postman to more seamlessly integrate into developer’s API development workflow. OpenAPI support will be available to all Postman users running v 6.6. OpenAPI and provides a standardized format which allows API developers to perform quick and simple validation, auto-generate documentation with examples for easy integration, auto-generate client libraries and tests, and much more. This allows the developer to simultaneously take advantage of both OpenAPI and Postman Collections.

Abhinav Asthana, CEO & Co-founder, Postman, said, “Importing OpenAPI specs has been a much requested feature from Postman users, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver it today. We are committed to becoming the leading platform for API development, and today’s announcement is critical to that vision.”

Postman, the only complete API development environment, is designed for the entire lifecycle of designing, building, testing, and monitoring APIs. It’s packed with all the features to support every stage of API development, and benefits developers working individually, collaborating in small teams or industry leading enterprises. Postman is an integral part of API development in the best technology teams in the world, including Atlassian, VMware, PayPal, and Docusign.

