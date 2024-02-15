Pune to host cybersecurity conference ‘IdentityShield’ on February 22

miniOrange, a leading cybersecurity company with a global clientele exceeding 20,000+ customers, proudly announces its upcoming cybersecurity conference “IdentityShield” scheduled for February 22nd and 23rd, 2024, in Pune.

The conference, aimed at fostering cybersecurity education and awareness, promises to be a groundbreaking event in the tech community.

Unlike traditional conferences driven by monetary motives, miniOrange’s cybersecurity conference stands out for its commitment to contributing to the greater good. With a remarkable lineup of 30+ speakers over two days, the event anticipates welcoming over 2000 attendees, including students, IT professionals, and security analysts, all with a shared interest in advancing their knowledge of cybersecurity.

Anirban Mukherji, Founder and CEO of miniOrange, expressed his vision for the conference, stating, “Through this conference, we aim to spread awareness about the cybersecurity domain among the masses. It’s not just about business; it’s about empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their organizations against cyber threats.”

The conference agenda encompasses a diverse range of topics, from basic to advanced cybersecurity concepts, workshops, and innovative booths exhibiting security products, ensuring that attendees at all levels of expertise can benefit from the sessions. Moreover, keynote speakers from industry leaders will share invaluable insights and perspectives, enriching the learning experience for all participants.

What sets this conference apart is miniOrange’s dedication to giving back to society. By offering free admission to all attendees, the company is democratizing access to cybersecurity education, making it accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds. However, with limited seats available, interested participants are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spots.

https://events.miniorange.com/account/register

CEO Mr. Mukherji emphasized the significance of this unique technology conference, stating, “This event will be beneficial for all enthusiasts in the cybersecurity domain, providing a platform for learning, networking, and collaboration.”