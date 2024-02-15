Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Pune to host cybersecurity conference ‘IdentityShield’ on February 22

Pune to host cybersecurity conference ‘IdentityShield’ on February 22

News
By Express Computer
0 14

miniOrange, a leading cybersecurity company with a global clientele exceeding 20,000+ customers, proudly announces its upcoming cybersecurity conference “IdentityShield” scheduled for February 22nd and 23rd, 2024, in Pune.

The conference, aimed at fostering cybersecurity education and awareness, promises to be a groundbreaking event in the tech community.

Unlike traditional conferences driven by monetary motives, miniOrange’s cybersecurity conference stands out for its commitment to contributing to the greater good. With a remarkable lineup of 30+ speakers over two days, the event anticipates welcoming over 2000 attendees, including students, IT professionals, and security analysts, all with a shared interest in advancing their knowledge of cybersecurity.

Anirban Mukherji, Founder and CEO of miniOrange, expressed his vision for the conference, stating, “Through this conference, we aim to spread awareness about the cybersecurity domain among the masses. It’s not just about business; it’s about empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their organizations against cyber threats.”

The conference agenda encompasses a diverse range of topics, from basic to advanced cybersecurity concepts, workshops, and innovative booths exhibiting security products, ensuring that attendees at all levels of expertise can benefit from the sessions. Moreover, keynote speakers from industry leaders will share invaluable insights and perspectives, enriching the learning experience for all participants.

What sets this conference apart is miniOrange’s dedication to giving back to society. By offering free admission to all attendees, the company is democratizing access to cybersecurity education, making it accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds. However, with limited seats available, interested participants are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spots.

https://events.miniorange.com/account/register

CEO Mr. Mukherji emphasized the significance of this unique technology conference, stating, “This event will be beneficial for all enthusiasts in the cybersecurity domain, providing a platform for learning, networking, and collaboration.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image