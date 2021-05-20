QNu Labs signs a MoU with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to further the scope for Quantum Technology in India

Read Article

QNu Labs, a quantum resilience company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University), for further research, education and development of quantum based security and computing technologies in India. The MoU will see joint efforts towards advancing the study and exploring potential commercial applications of quantum safe internet technologies.

At the outset, around 15 faculties, researchers and post-graduate students from Kollam and Bangalore campuses are set to be benefited by this association which will then expand to include various batches of graduate program students. The MoU will also entail workshops and seminars, training sessions, a quantum security research and development center and electives of quantum security technologies offered as part of the M.Tech curriculum.

This collaborative agreement will be focused on classical security analysis of QKD (Quantum Key Distribution), analysis of randomness, PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography), research in optics and simulation to broaden the scope of learning and a commitment to foster awareness of the benefits of quantum communication technology for quantum safe internet and telecommunications network security.

Commenting on the tie up, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, QNu Labs said, “A robust collaboration between the academia and industry will augur well for our developing economy, enabling innovation and growth in the education system while bringing research capabilities to the industry projects. Partnership between Amrita and QNu is one such step in augmenting capabilities in India in the quantum communication and security area. We expect to leverage the expertise of Amrita college faculty and students for our products.”

Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said, “As quantum computing continues to make advancements in qubit technologies, scaling architectures, algorithms, applications, software tools, and more, it simultaneously fuels the urgency for a major transition in cryptography across the internet as we know it today. We are very pleased to be working with a pioneer in the field of quantum cryptology in India, to develop secure communications solutions for a number of industries such as healthcare, finance and banking as well as government and military institutions.”

