Quickwork Raises $2.5 Million in Funding Round Led by DMI Sparkle Fund to Democratise Enterprise Automation

Quickwork, the leading no-code automation and API integration platform is thrilled to announce the completion of a pre-series A2 $2.5 million funding round. The round was led by DMI Alternative Investment Fund – The Sparkle Fund, and NIS Ventures Group, a strategic investment company. This investment will catalyse Quickwork’s ongoing innovation initiatives and support the company’s global expansion plans.

Quickwork’s revolutionary no-code automation platform empowers businesses to automate workflows, integrate applications, and enhance productivity without extensive technical knowledge. With an intuitive interface and a vast library of pre-built connectors, Quickwork enables organisations to streamline operations and seamlessly embark on digital transformation journeys.

This investment marks a significant milestone for Quickwork, and we are immensely excited about the opportunities it presents, said Dr. Milind R. Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Quickwork. He further added, With the backing of DMI Sparkle Fund and NIS Ventures Group, we are poised to accelerate our product development around enhancing user experience and hyper-scaling our cloud DevOps infrastructure, expand our market presence across the globe, and continue empowering businesses worldwide to harness the power of automation.

The funding will further enhance Quickwork’s platform features, invest in research and development, and bolster customer success and support services. Additionally, Quickwork plans to enter new markets, forge strategic partnerships, and scale its operations to cater to the growing demand for no-code automation and API integration solutions.

Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of DMI Finance, expressed, that Quickwork’s pioneering automation techniques effectively handle our 20 million daily API calls and interconnectivity with over 100 systems powering DMI’s consumer lending operations. With their vision and dedication to democratizing enterprise automation, we believe Quickwork will catalyze transformative change across diverse industry sectors."