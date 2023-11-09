Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Quickwork Raises $2.5 Million in Funding Round Led by DMI Sparkle Fund to Democratise Enterprise Automation

Quickwork Raises $2.5 Million in Funding Round Led by DMI Sparkle Fund to Democratise Enterprise Automation

News
By Express Computer
0 14

Quickwork, the leading no-code automation and API integration platform is thrilled to announce the completion of a pre-series A2 $2.5 million funding round. The round was led by DMI Alternative Investment Fund – The Sparkle Fund, and NIS Ventures Group, a strategic investment company. This investment will catalyse Quickwork’s ongoing innovation initiatives and support the company’s global expansion plans.

Quickwork’s revolutionary no-code automation platform empowers businesses to automate workflows, integrate applications, and enhance productivity without extensive technical knowledge. With an intuitive interface and a vast library of pre-built connectors, Quickwork enables organisations to streamline operations and seamlessly embark on digital transformation journeys.

This investment marks a significant milestone for Quickwork, and we are immensely excited about the opportunities it presents, said Dr. Milind R. Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Quickwork. He further added,  With the backing of DMI Sparkle Fund and NIS Ventures Group, we are poised to accelerate our product development around enhancing user experience and hyper-scaling our cloud DevOps infrastructure, expand our market presence across the globe, and continue empowering businesses worldwide to harness the power of automation.

The funding will further enhance Quickwork’s platform features, invest in research and development, and bolster customer success and support services. Additionally, Quickwork plans to enter new markets, forge strategic partnerships, and scale its operations to cater to the growing demand for no-code automation and API integration solutions.

Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of DMI Finance, expressed, that Quickwork’s pioneering automation techniques effectively handle our 20 million daily API calls and interconnectivity with over 100 systems powering DMI’s consumer lending operations. With their vision and dedication to democratizing enterprise automation, we believe Quickwork will catalyze transformative change across diverse industry sectors.&quot;

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image