Radware delivers application security for iQuanti

Radware announced that digital marketing performance company iQuanti Private Limited, selected Radware’s application security to improve its security posture. iQuanti is using Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Services, including its Web Application Firewall (WAF), Bot Manager and API Protection to safeguard its data and applications.

iQuanti specializes in digital marketing for organizations across a variety of vertical markets, including banking and financial services, insurance, ecommerce and retail. The company works with large global B2B and B2C businesses across North and South America, Europe and Asia, including some of the Fortune 500. To protect its global cloud infrastructure, application traffic and user experience, the company turned to Radware to increase its cyber defenses against OWASP vulnerabilities, reduce its exposure to zero-day attacks and mitigate malicious bots.

“We drive high performing enterprise search engine optimization programs for some of the world’s largest global enterprises. We set a high bar of excellence for our services and expect the same from our vendor partners,” said Prashant Kumar Mishra, iQuanti’s director and head of information security and IT. “Radware demonstrated its state-of-the-art technology. We selected the company for its proven security solutions and superior managed services.”

Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Service delivers a cloud-based web application firewall (WAF), bot manager, API protection, client-side protection, and application-layer DDoS protection. The security is based on automated, machine-learning based algorithms that learn legitimate user behavior and then separate malicious and legitimate traffic to deliver a higher level of application security with lower false positives.

“iQuanti is laser focused on helping its enterprise clients accelerate revenues through the search channel,” said Nikhil Karan Taneja, Radware’s vice president and managing director for India, the Middle East, and South Asia. “At this fast-growing company, digital performance is central to its value proposition. Our application and API protection solutions are designed to deliver consistent, top-grade security that removes roadblocks to agility and easily scales as a business grows.”

Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader across a variety of cyber security categories. The company has received numerous awards for its application and API protection, web application firewall, bot management, and DDoS mitigation solutions.

