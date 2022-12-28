Express Computer

Road map for Data Privacy as a career; 90% foresee exponential growth, says survey

By Express Computer
Tsaaro, a leading data privacy and cybersecurity services provider, announced the key findings of its survey on privacy as a career alternative: 90% of the audience believes that job opportunities in the privacy field are expected to grow exponentially. As the volume of data on the internet increases, so does the anxiety about data privacy. LinkedIn has over 119,000 available listings for data privacy employment. Glassdoor presently lists over 85,000 open positions, and privacy professionals saw an increase of 22% in compensation, generally commanding around $20,000 to $30,000 more per year for the same roles.

According to the ISACA survey, both legal/compliance (46 percent of respondents) and technical privacy roles (55 percent of respondents) at enterprises are understaffed, and the issue has only worsened since last year. Forty-one percent also report that the biggest challenge in forming a privacy programme is a lack of competent resources.

While businesses and professionals have already embraced privacy, there is still a knowledge gap in this area. By creating a global network of privacy experts who can help one another, Tsaaro aims to bridge the gap in the market for global data privacy.

Commenting on the same, Akarsh Singh, co-founder and CEO of Tsaaro, said, “With people progressively migrating online, data privacy is frequently a major concern when adopting new technologies, and so is the demand for professionals to resolve such constraints. We at Tsaaro are constantly focused on shaping safe and secure data privacy solutions for all, and with our initiative at Tsaaro Academy, our efforts are to create a holistic approach for delivering world-class training and expertise to each individual.”

Tsaaro Academy’s mission is to help people start careers in data privacy by providing the best training and education available. Tsaaro Academy, as an authorised IAPP training partner, offers the CIPP, CIPT, and CIPM, CISM, PECB courses, and in-house courses such as CT-DPO credentials, as well as real-world expertise through its consulting practice at Tsaaro Solutions.

