SaaS startup Languify raises $180K in a Seed round led by Titan Capital

Languify, a B2B SaaS startup has raised $180,000 in a seed round led by Titan Capital, VC arm of Rohit Bansal & Kunal Bahl, Smile group led by Manish & Ramit Arora, Goel family fund led Hitesh Bindal, Pawan & Vishwas Goel, Alsisar Impact led by Anuj Sharma, CIIE led by Chintan Bakshi, Sethu Raman, CEO at Bewise, Anand Lakra, Partner at JS, Mridula Chettri, CEO of Inmovidutech. Additionally, Sourabh Chourasia, and Arjun Mallya, also participated in the round.

The capital will be further used to build the company’s core team, for product development and growth realizing the 1.5 M USD of LOIs generated.

Founded in January 2021 by Lokap, Shivam, and Mohak Sahu, Languify started as an IIT-Bombay-based startup trying to solve the problem of lack of personalized interaction between the students & teachers. They got support from their college professor Parag Bhargava who now serves as a mentor and core member of the company. Paras who had been teaching at IITs for more than 25 years felt that a ton of students lack communication skills which impact their careers. This is how Languify got started.

Expressing their happiness to receive funds, Lokap Sahu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Languify said, “We are grateful for the trust our investors have shown in Languify & the team. With the funds received, we are looking forward to expanding our team and scaling our technology to the best. We are also looking forward to establishing early tractions, revenues, and scaling the product.”

Commenting on investing in the B2B start-up, Bipin Shah, Partner – Titan Capital, adds, “With this investment, we hope to help Languify scale their solution for students and professionals across India that are struggling with language and self-confidence. Languify is going to be a very important tool in helping the youth and setting them on par with everyone else worldwide.”

Sethu Raman, CEO, Bewise states, “Team Languify’ being driven by such a passionate leader with a deeply invested team, made me extremely keen to be a part of it. Their cutting-edge approach to incremental change and improving learning behavior is a unique viewpoint. Indeed their impact-driven mission to enable people to improve their communication skills made me believe in this valuable product.”

Languify provides Interactive-AI-based solutions to businesses by automating their human-led learning workflows at 1/10th of cost and time (like automating homework, quizzes, screening candidates, and mock interviews) for Edutech & HR tech domains.

Businesses earn more revenue and save more operations costs with Languify resulting in 1.5 M USD LOIs and a rich pipeline of clients (73 MoUs signed) looking to cut costs while increasing their product`s value proposition.

Languify has deployed with Apli, Skilledge, Cipher school, etc., and is in talks with UpGrad, Harappa, etc to integrate the application. Languify team is looking for further funding to expand and grow faster.

According to the founders, their clients get more than Rs 100 worth of value for every rupee they spent with Languify. With such an advantageous proposition in these recession-like times, businesses especially ed-tech/HR Tech companies are jumping on to collaborate with the platform.