ServiceNow to acquire Lightstep

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire next-generation observability firm Lightstep.

With Lightstep, an emerging pioneer in next-generation application monitoring and observability, ServiceNow will help DevOps engineers build, deploy, run, and monitor state-of-the-art, cloud-native applications. Together, ServiceNow and Lightstep will extend the benefits of observability across the enterprise through digital workflows that convert real-time insights into action across all the technologies, people, and processes that enable digital business.

“Companies are betting on going digital in order to thrive in the 21st century, but the transition is often challenging to navigate. With Lightstep, ServiceNow will transform how software solutions are delivered to customers. This will ultimately make it easier for customers to innovate quickly. Now they will be able to build and operate their software faster than ever before and take the new era of work head on with confidence,” said Pablo Stern, SVP, IT Workflow Products, ServiceNow.

“Today, observability primarily benefits the DevOps teams that build and operate mission critical apps. We have always believed that the value of observability should extend across the entire enterprise, providing greater clarity and confidence to every team involved in these modern, digital businesses. By joining ServiceNow, together we will realise that vision for our customers and help transform the world of work in the process and we could not be more excited about it,” said Ben Sigelman, CEO and Co-founder, Lightstep.

