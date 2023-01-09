Signzy Launches its Video KYC Solution on Salesforce AppExchange

Leading digital banking infrastructure provider Signzy announced the launch of its award-winning Video KYC Solution on Salesforce AppExchange. This integration will allow customers to offer a fast and accurate end-to-end KYC and onboarding experience to their end customers.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, the Video KYC solution is currently available on AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PtSR3EAN&tab+=e&tab=e

Signzy’s video KYC solution features bank-grade infosec security and offers an industry-leading standalone success rate, while also significantly reducing the onboarding turnaround time. The solution is highly scalable and is designed to handle high volumes of concurrent video KYC interactions.

It features an intelligent queuing system that predicts precise wait-times for better staffing and scheduling. It is compatible with every mobile device and also works well with low Internet speeds, making it particularly suitable for clients with end-customers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Arpit Ratan, cofounder of Signzy says, “Signzy’s video KYC solution offers excellent security, accuracy and scalability and is already being used to onboard thousands of customers every month by banks and financial institutions. Starting today, customers can also easily integrate our video KYC solution to their onboarding workflows and offer a significantly better user experience right from the get-go, while simultaneously cutting down their onboarding costs and turnaround times.”

Signzy’s video KYC solution features end-to-end encryption for video, channel, and communication. It uses advanced forensics for spoof or pre-recorded video detection

and also conducts real-time digital forensics checks on the displayed ID proof. The solution is also capable of matching the face on the ID with the face in the live video.