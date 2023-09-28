Singapore to host 8th Annual TiE Global Summit 2023 #GoodForTheWorld

The TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2023, the flagship event of TiE Global, is set to bring together visionaries, industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe. This is the 8th annual edition of the event. This premier entrepreneurial event is scheduled to take place from 15 – 17 November 2023 at Singapore Expo and Marina Bay Sands hotel.

Renowned for fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among aspiring and established entrepreneurs, the theme for TGS 2023 is #GoodForTheWorld, highlighting how entrepreneurship can offer solutions to some of the biggest challenges faced by mankind today. This year’s tracks will focus on areas such as ESG, AI, DeepTech, ClimateTech, FoodTech, AgriTech, BioTech and purpose-led entrepreneurship.

TGS 2023 has also partnered with Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF), enabling attendees to seamlessly move between both events. SFF 2022 saw 62,000 participants from 134 countries who came together to synergise, engage and collaborate on the development of financial services, public policy and technology. SFF 2023 will focus on the growth and adoption of technologies like AI and Web3 and how these technologies can potentially be used in financial services.

TiE Global Summit 2023 already boasts a line-up of global industry pioneers including Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures & Co-Founder, Sun Microsystems, Dr. Krishna M. Ella, Founder & Chairman, Bharat Biotech (manufacturers of Covaxin), Dr. Jaleh Daie, Partner, Aurora Equity, Ajay Piramal, Chairman Piramal Group, Hari Krishnan, Group CEO, Propertyguru, Chatri Sityodtong CEO & Founder, ONE among others. Past TiE events have been supported by icons of the global entrepreneur ecosystem including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Larry Page, Anand Mahindra, Arianna Huffington, Satya Nadella to name a few.

Key Highlights of TiE Global Summit 2023:

TiE Women Global Pitch Competition: Finals of TiE’s largest running global investment support program for women led ventures from 62 countries will culminate at TGS 2023.

Startup show: Episodic show bringing the most promising startups and the biggest judges, investors and ecosystem players together for covering a myriad of Innovation themes across Singapore and SEA

TiE-KPMG SEA Entrepreneur of the Year Awards: The TiE x KPMG SEA Entrepreneur of The Year Awards are a recognition of entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, who are the top business leaders from the Southeast Asia region.

TiE Golf Tournament: Global Charter Members of TiE in a golf tournament with the local corporate, entrepreneur and investor ecosystem.

Singapore continues to stand out as the top choice for startups and venture capitalists, boasting a thriving ecosystem with nearly 4,800 tech startups, 252 incubators and accelerators, 529 investors, and 700 family offices. According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2023, Singapore’s startup ecosystem has made remarkable progress, advancing ten places to #8 in the global startup ranking compared to its position at #18 in GSER 2022.

Amit Gupta, President, TiE Singapore & Member, Global Board of Trustees, TiE, said, “TiE Global Summit 2023, is a movement that goes beyond an event, and promises to be an exceptional gathering of entrepreneurial minds from around the world. Singapore provides the perfect ecosystem of innovation, collaboration and the limitless possibilities of entrepreneurship and we invite you to join us in shaping the future of business. This summit is where inspiration meets action, where ideas are transformed into ventures, and where connections turn into lasting partnerships.”

The TiE Global Summit in Singapore continues to be supported by We Founder Circle, a digital first community-based investment platform, as a key Platinum sponsor. They carry the tradition over the years, having sponsored the past couple of editions of TGS and will continue the partnership into next year’s TiE Global Summit. 2024 will see the movement continue to another bright entrepreneur ecosystem, Bengaluru, the epicentre of innovation in the age of disruption in India.