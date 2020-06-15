SonicWall Advances Network Edge Security, Adds Multi-gigabit Switch Series

Read Article

Distributed organizations are continuously challenged with administering necessary security measures to thwart escalating cyberattacks to protect workforces outside of the protection of traditional networks. To simplify security deployment, management and visibility for organizations with growing branch footprints, SonicWall unveils new secure SD-Branch capabilities, and a complete line of new multi-gigabit switches, to cost-effectively scale and manage remote or branch locations.

“Business success often coincides with expansion, leading to an increased need for visibility, security and bandwidth across a distributed organization,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “As the world begins to re-open its doors, organizations must re-architect for the ‘new business normal,’ which includes implementing cost-effective, software-defined networking and security principles across the business.”

SD-Branch Critical Technology as Organizations Re-Architect for New Business Normal

To simplify the management needs associated with distributed locations, campuses and branch offices, new SonicWall secure SD-Branch capabilities deliver single-pane-of-glass management across LAN, WAN and security controls.

Complementary Zero-Touch Deployment capabilities help address the shortage of cybersecurity experts by enabling quick deployment of appliances and services. Cost-effective secure SD-WAN allows organizations to leverage less expensive internet links. Organizations also can choose cost-effective subscription license models to control costs and reduce operational overhead.

New SonicWall Switch Line Features 7 Models for All Business Use Cases

SonicWall’s new multi-gigabit switch line works seamlessly with SonicWall next-generation firewalls and SonicWave wireless access points, creating an end-to-end multi-gigabit network that can be easily managed via Capture Security Center, a scalable cloud security management system.

To maximize stack capacity, the switch can work independently, or with multiple switches, and can be daisy-chained to form a single switch with the port capacity of the combined switches. Organizations can tailor their speed and power with the option of seven different switches, managed with SonicWall next-generation firewalls (SonicOS 6.5.4.6 firmware), Web UI, CLI or the Capture Security Center (CSC).

“We have a unique environment with a mix of different vendor switches,” said Greg Thomas, ComLogic. “The ability to deploy two independent platform switches that seamlessly integrate with SonicWall products significantly helps streamline processes and reduce operational costs.”

SFP ports can be leveraged for multi-gigabit performance up to 10 Gbps, making it ideal for SD-Branches and enterprises with increasing bandwidth needs. The switch also features gigabit ethernet ports to power on wireless access points, VOIP phones and IP cameras.

“With companies forever changing how they operate with remote employees and offices, it’s more important than ever to ensure the maximum performance of applications, traffic and workflows,” said Conner. “These additions will allow IT departments to focus on other issues at hand, reduce budget constraints and finally address the shortage of critical cybersecurity skills.”

