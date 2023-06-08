Spot by NetApp Survey Highlights the Enterprise-Wide Importance of CloudOps and Identifies Key Challenges for Cloud Teams to Achieve Success

NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today released its 2023 State of CloudOps report, an annual survey exploring the current state of CloudOps and how IT decision makers feel about the ways their organisations are working to optimise their environments. The report found that only 33% of executives are “very confident” in their ability to operate in a public cloud environment, an increase from 2022 when only 21% reported feeling very confident.

“Cloud operations is critical to realising the benefits of cloud for infrastructure and applications,” said Puneet Gupta, Vice President & Managing Director, India/SAARC, NetApp. “This research demonstrates that although organisations face challenges in their cloud operations, they also recognise the importance of investments in areas including automation and FinOps to overcome those challenges.”

Key Findings from Spot by NetApp’s 2023 State of CloudOps Report:

Cloud operations remain a struggle for IT teams

64% of IT decision makers continue to see security and compliance as the top cloud operations challenge, followed by cost management, which was cited as the top challenge by 60% of respondents.

The biggest areas of focus for improving cloud operations continue to be cost management and security, according to 66% of technology executives.

Automation is the key to success in cloud operations

The survey reveals that 82% of respondents believe that cloud automation is critical for optimising cloud operations and ROI.

95% of respondents have already incorporated some automation in their cloud operations and 88% plan to increase cloud operations automation in 2023.

Enterprise teams are embracing FinOps

Despite a majority of tech executives (96%) agreeing that FinOps is important to their cloud strategy, only 9% have a mature FinOps practice. These numbers remain fairly consistent with findings from the 2022 survey.

The biggest FinOps challenges include reducing cloud costs (50%) and forecasting cloud spend (47%). Only 19% of respondents reported that they have been able to make the most of discounted cloud purchase options.

“Spot by NetApp’s 2023 State of CloudOps report is interesting because it shows that cloud cost management is not just a standalone process, but one that is inextricably linked with resource management, compliance, and security”, said Hyoun Park, Chief Analyst at Amalgam Insights. “One cannot simply look at cloud costs in a vacuum without advocating for holistic cloud management. As companies seek to manage cloud costs, the sheer volume and variety of cloud cost service components lead companies to automate as they fully optimise and rationalise cloud resources to match business needs.”

As organisations continue to embrace the public cloud, Spot by NetApp enables them to improve and automate their cloud operations – helping control costs, improve security, optimise resources, and provide superior services across cloud environments.