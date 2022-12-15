Staqu partners with WeWork India to implement JARVIS Video Analytics to identify heat maps of common areas

Expanding the horizons of smart, advanced, and futuristic technology integration, Staqu, India’s leading AI implementation enabler, has effectuated JARVIS Video Analytics at WeWork India. This latest step will help WeWork India identify accurate heat maps in all common areas within their space, thus ensuring better utilisation.

Staqu’s flagship product not only gives the footfall count like an average visitor management sensor but also provides a unique count for people entering and exiting the buildings. Unlike other inefficient sensors, this will give the actual footfall count in cases where people constantly move in and out of a given store.

Embedded with Video Analytics, JARVIS will integrate itself with the existing CCTV cameras at WeWork India and swiftly enable intelligent monitoring. Post integration, this technological supremo will highlight the 2D planogram/floor plan of the flexible workspaces by WeWork India, and provide real-time insights about the occupancy and efficiency of different spots and seats.

Moreover, JARVIS can also collect insights about the areas preferred by single and group occupants. JARVIS will allow WeWork India to operate efficiently without engaging extra manual power with a personalised dashboard and comprehensive reports for further analysis and decision-making.

Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu, said, “Since inception, Staqu has continued making provisions for resolving real-world problems by harnessing the power of pioneering technological innovations. We intend to provide accurate insights, iron-clad security details, and resources to automate tasks that were earlier burdened by a manual workforce. This saves both time and costs while eliminating any space for discrepancies, corruption, or biases. In this context, we are thrilled to associate with WeWork India and integrate JARVIS Video Analytics with their CCTV cameras. We look forward to bolstering the accuracy of heat maps and footfall insights and helping WeWork India make better decisions by leveraging real occupancy efficiency of their space.”

Purusothaman Satchithanandam, Director, Technology Services, said, “India is witnessing an increased adoption of hybrid work models, and WeWork India is at the forefront of this shift. Our innovative approach has made a significant impact in revolutionising the flexible workspace ecosystem in India. With JARVIS Video Analytics, we can track the adequacy of utilisation in our spaces more efficiently. This partnership will help us harness the power of Staqu’s best-in-class heat sensors and advanced technology.”