Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Startup Odisha Empowers Entrepreneurs with Successful Pre-Incubation Program and Strategic Partnerships with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks

Startup Odisha Empowers Entrepreneurs with Successful Pre-Incubation Program and Strategic Partnerships with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Startup-Odisha, an initiative of the MSME Department of the Government of Odisha, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its first cohort of the pre-incubation program. With an impressive registration count of 62 aspiring entrepreneurs, the program saw 23 participants successfully complete the rigorous training and mentorship curriculum.

Among them, 9 talented individuals showcased their innovative ideas, and 3 exceptional startups have been selected to receive comprehensive support from Startup Odisha to propel them to the next level. The pre-incubation program, initiated by Start-up Odisha, aimed to empower and equip emerging entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to transform their ideas into successful ventures. The overwhelming response received during the registration phase is a testament to the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and potential that exists in the state.

In another exciting development, Startup Odisha is also proud to announce strategic partnerships with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks. These partnerships are poised to further strengthen the startup ecosystem in Odisha, bringing in valuable expertise, global networks, and access to capital. Dr. Omkar Rai, the Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaborations, stating, & We are delighted to join forces with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks. These partnerships will foster an environment of innovation and provide invaluable support to our budding entrepreneurs. Through collective efforts, we aim to unlock the full potential of the startup ecosystem in Odisha, driving economic growth and creating opportunities for our talented youth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Startup Odisha and these esteemed partners marks a significant milestone in the journey toward building a robust and dynamic startup ecosystem. The collaborations will facilitate knowledge exchange, mentorship programs, access to funding opportunities, and international exposure for the selected startups. With a vision to nurture and empower the startup community, Startup Odisha along with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks, is committed to driving innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating an enabling environment for startups to thrive in Odisha.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image