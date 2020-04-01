STMicroelectronics STM32 System-on-Chip Accelerates Creation of Smart Devices

Read Article

Powering the search for sustainability through smart infrastructure and logistics, smart industry and smart living, STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed the world’s first LoRa system-on-chip (SoC) for connecting smart devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) using long-distance wireless connections.

The STM32WLE5 SoC lets product developers create devices such as remote environmental sensors, meters, trackers, and process controllers that help efficiently manage energy and resources

The SoC combines ST’s proven skills in ultra-low-power STM32 microcontroller design with a LoRa-compliant radio in one single-die and easy-to-use device. With multiple ST patents pending, namely for radio Power Management Architecture, the STM32WLE5 will ensure unique performance. ST’s LoRaWAN software for wireless network communications has passed all regional certifications for use worldwide.

“Our new wireless STM32 SoC extends the existing STM32W Wireless and simplifies new-product development while saving bill-of-materials costs and maximizing system reliability and energy efficiency,” said Ricardo De Sa Earp, Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “In addition, by leveraging the STM32 MCU architecture, we let developers easily introduce wireless connectivity in existing embedded designs by porting to the STM32WLE5.”

STM32WLE5 users are supported by ST’s rolling 10-year longevity commitment for industrial products.

The STM32WLE5 is available in a 5mm x 5mm UFBGA73 package. It is fully integrated into the market-proven STM32 ecosystem, including STM32Cube software support, as well as a LoRaWAN stack certified for all regions and available in source-code format. Please contact your nearest ST sales office for availability to OEM customers, pricing options, and sample requests.

