‘Superfan.AI’ Focuses On Expanding And Enhancing AR Beyond Face Filters

The most exciting thing about a startup is being different and innovative. Superfan.AI goes by the same lines and has inculcated Augmented Reality (AR) in a pretty unique manner. Superfan.AI was addressed in Mark Zuckerberg’s F8 Keynote in California in May 2019, for building a company that started in a garage to creating an independent studio setup.

How are they striving to turn out victorious amid such times? Snehaal Dhruv, co-founder & CEO, Superfan.AI tell us…

How do you think does lockdown enhance the need for AR/VR?

The next year or so may see the effects of COVID 19 still lingering around in terms of limitations in several routine activities like shopping, gymming or movie-going, however, we can certainly anticipate a positive change once the vaccine is available. During a phase like this, we are heavily reliant on technology – from ordering food, groceries and essentials to attending meetings or classes, technology has rendered everything easier. Think about it, while the real world has come to a standstill, the virtual world has been bustling more than ever. Basically, what we mean in relation to AR/VR is that no physical touch has made relying on virtual reality extremely important.

Much of the planet is in different stages of physical lockdown, making getting together impossible or illegal in many parts of the world. This is exacting a terrible toll, but it could turn out to be a net positive for AR/VR adoption and use. Families and friends catching up and socializing remotely, employees collaborating within their own organizations and with others, and service providers carrying on business remotely where possible, are a few examples of activities where AR/VR could help. So physical lockdowns could become a critical demand driver for AR/VR in the short to medium term.

As the world health crisis has been devastating for physical retail bringing the sector to a standstill, t has certainly accelerated some long-term trends by years (if not decades). For brick-and-mortar stores that survive, their future appears to be fundamentally changed short-, medium-, and long-term. Online shopping could now see the greater use of AR innovations like being able to virtually try the look and feel of apparels or placing furniture in your home through your screen before finalizing a purchase decision. Instances and advantages are endless and the long-term future of AR/VR seems to still be bright, but the market was already in a transitional period before the Covid-19 scenario. It looks like the market might shake out over the next two years without an imminent catalyst for high growth.

Hoe has Superfan.AI been innovative during the rest and put it ahead of the curve?

Superfan.AI is the one stop solution for all AR needs as we have been deploying AR techniques across platforms like iOS, Android, web, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, et al. The ingenuous team at Superfan.AI possesses comprehensive skills and expertise that essentially sets us apart from other players in the domain. We understand the market as much as we understand the customer’s perspective thus enabling us to create solutions that perfectly suit the varying needs of our clients. Superfan has been in the forefront of innovations, making sure our clients are quick to adapt to immersive marketing techniques to help get eyeballs from their customers

These very clients have also testified that Superfan.AI derives the most effectual and befitting solutions promptly, making the TAT pleasantly minimalistic. Our swift problem-solving ability arises from years of in-depth knowledge and experience. While speed and agility form part of our greatest strengths, our competitive advantage also lies in the fact that we have been incessantly creating and offering innovative PR and marketing solutions integrated with AR, thus making them more effective and functional for businesses.

How are you emphasising on AR. Could you give us some details?

We have currently been focusing on expanding and enhancing AR beyond the world of face filters. As of now, the mindset is that AR is mainly meant for background effects and filters but what most people don’t know is that AR is about creating stunning interactive and immersive 3D experiences integrating the virtual world with the real. We are headed towards enabling a wider audience to make use of these experiences to enhance themselves and the world around us, bringing imaginative augmented reality ideas to life. Imagine a world where cars get launched right in your garage or our leaders, giving us messages in-their-virtual-self in our living rooms!

What do you think has been the role of technology in different facets of life?

During this unprecedented time, people have quickly adapted to a remote way of work and play through the use of technology. We’ve been stripped of many basic things we do to give our lives fulfilment – in aid of slowing down the spread of coronavirus and saving lives. Out of all of this, novel ways of doing the things we love have emerged through the use of technology, and people have quickly adapted themselves to this new way of living.

Working: Under the government guidelines, anyone that can work from home should. This shift has increased the use of video conferencing tools and other workplace applications – giving us some semblance of business as usual.

Various workplace experience apps can connect users, keep employees informed in real-time and be a great base for everything work-related, from articles to company events. It can be utilized to keep a remote workforce connected, increase wellness and build a sense of community.

Socialising: We may be practicing social distancing, but it appears that socially we are way more connected than ever before. Thanks to a plethora of technology at our disposal. Group video chatting, group video gaming, and several other quirky online social interactions have become the norm and the mode of survival during these tough times. Birthdays are celebrated online, and so are weddings being conducted virtually.

Health and Wellness: With gyms and fitness centers closed many people are unable to maintain their usual fitness routines. This has triggered a rise of at-home workouts, with people turning to online classes to keep fit.

Wellness and looking after our mental health particularly at this time is paramount. With all of us spending a lot more time at home, people have been adopting technology to help create their wellness and self-care routines.

Meditation and mindfulness apps have had a surge in downloads since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Shopping: Supermarkets have had to deal with a surge of people stock-piling products amid the panic of the pandemic. With many supermarket shelves bare, non-essential shops closed and many people self-isolating, online shopping has completely blown up.

Education: We foresee a lot of schools and educational institutions adapting to virtual technology in the near future. Schools will be able to teach students about animals, for instance, by using AR to virtually make the animal a part of their video calls with the kids. This only means that the next generation is doubling down on latest technologies, to make learning simpler as well as more intuitive than regular black-board classrooms.

Essentially, technology has been at our rescue and in times contemporary, functioning smoothly is unachievable without technology. That being said, the only drawback here is that in an already distant world, increased dependence on technology will lead to the lack of human touch.

Could you acquaint us with your upcoming plans?

Our immediate goal is to educate people about Augmented Reality and create an awareness of how it can improve various day-to-day experiences. Whether they’re uploading photos or viewing videos on their favorite social media platforms, playing gaming apps, or making use of 360-degree photo capturing on their smartphones, consumers have the chance to enhance these experiences thanks to large ongoing cross-industry investments into AR and VR.

AR and VR content can come in many forms, and this could be a cause for confusion. There’s still not much clarity over whether consumers are aware these tools are available to them, or if they realize they’re engaging with AR or VR when they use them.

In the long run, we envision a world where people are well aware of what AR is, and understand its importance in the commercial space rendering it an indispensable aspect of every company’s marketing and communications plan.

Most importantly, AR is different from VR and the biggest edification that we hope to provide is to help everyone understand this difference so that the transition is informed and seamless.

