Synology Records 100% Growth in India YoY since 2019

Synology, a pioneer and one of the world leaders in data storage and management, unveiled its game plan for achieving 300% growth in 2023, riding on its track record of 100% growth YoY in India since 2019 and the strength of its new range of data storage and backup, file collaboration, video surveillance, and network infrastructure solutions.

Synology has been growing exponentially YoY in revenue, units shipped, installed base, customers, and active partner accounts since 2019. Synology server deployments in India have doubled YoY, especially among Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs), emerging as key growth drivers for the company. The manufacturing sector, seeking multi-site solutions to share and sync mission-critical data, accounts for more than 30% of Synology revenues in India. Professional services (ex. hospitals) seeking on-demand data protection, security and backup solutions, and the entertainment industry seeking PETA volume data storage and high I/O data management solutions follow with a 15% share each.

Events since 2019 have changed the way businesses and their employees manage and share data, testing organization-wide IT resilience. During the pandemic, Synology NAS used for file collaboration and remote access fulfilled a critical need for SMBs and enterprises to have an integrated infrastructure providing networking, collaboration, security, and file storage solutions, to minimize IT efforts and enable them to focus on running their business in a challenging environment. Designed to simplify and empower users, regardless of skill level, to tackle common IT issues, Synology NAS servers enhanced the business resilience of SMBs.

“The Indian economy is poised for exponential growth in 2023 and beyond. Our new line of data management solutions enables us to address unmet market demands and drive digital transformation for customers in India, ” said Michael Chang, Regional Sales Head, Asia Pacific, Synology.

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology is bringing new possibilities to the table, including solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video surveillance, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for enterprises, SMBs and SOHO users in India. Encompassing all products and spanning data management, data protection, and IT infrastructure security, the newly launched Synology solutions will transform the way data is stored and managed setting the bar even higher for reliability, security, and scalability.

DATA MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

⦁ Protect Data Against Ransomware And Cyberthreats With DSM 7.2

Expected in early 2023, DSM 7.2 will introduce full-volume encryption, offering greater peace of mind while boosting storage performance by 48% over shared folder-based encryption. DSM 7.2 will also introduce “write once, read many” (WORM) folders. These tamper-proof folders prevent modification or deletion of data during a set period of time. And just like new immutable backups in Hyper Backup, which bar any changes after creation, it helps protect data against ransomware and cyber threats.

⦁ Share And Collaborate With Ease Using Synology Drive

Updates to Synology’s private cloud solution, Synology Drive, help keep files safe during sharing between teams with watermarks and download policies. Remote wipe capabilities help minimize security risks by removing synced folders from stolen Windows and macOS clients. Automatic login with AD credentials following mass deployment, as well as the provisioning of backup and syncing tasks, make mass deployment simpler. Sharing data over SMB will be safer and more efficient in DSM 7.2. Cross-protocol file locking between SMB file shares and Synology Drive ensures that in-use files are not edited or overwritten. And SMB multichannel transfer support makes use of all network connections available between servers and clients to greatly boost SMB file transfer performance.

⦁ Scale Out NAS – Next-Gen Storage Servers

Also launching in 2023 are new scale-out systems designed for file and object storage. Scale-out clusters will be considerably faster than Synology’s current largest solutions, with near-linear scaling of performance and capabilities as more units are added. The first generation of scale-out systems will support clusters of up to 60 servers for more than 12 PB of effective storage, over 60 GB/s sequential write performance, and more than 80,000 concurrent connections. The clusters will offer upwards of 99.99% availability and support Synology’s Hyper Backup and Active Backup data protection suites.

DATA PROTECTION SOLUTIONS

⦁ Worldwide Backup Management Platform

A new management platform for Active Backup and C2 Backup aims to enable seamless management, deployment, and monitoring of backup tasks across an organization’s IT infrastructure, regardless of location or scale. The new platform brings together Synology on-premises and cloud-based solutions, providing IT admins and MSPs with the most efficient tools to protect and ensure timely recovery of any device or service.

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

⦁ Synology 500 Series AI-Powered Cameras

Launching in early 2023, Synology 500 Series IP cameras will offer superior performance, security, and integration, with all camera settings managed directly from Surveillance Station. Edge AI capabilities, such as guarding intrusion detection zones, free up recording server resources to allow larger AI-powered deployments, while dedicated processing speeds up people and vehicle searches anywhere in the video frame. Coming in two form factors, Synology 500 Series cameras feature 5 MP sensors for wide-angle 16:9, 3K (2880×1620) recording at 30 FPS. The cameras support PoE and are weatherproof (IP67), enabling flexible placement indoors or outdoors. Synology 500-series cameras are US NDAA/TAA compliant and are designed for security, introducing similar security innovations and hardening methods found on Synology enterprise products.

NETWORKING SOLUTIONS

⦁ WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Advanced Networking Features

Building on the SRM 1.3 platform, the new WRX560 brings the same high-end network management features from the RT6600ax into a more affordable price point. With powerful internal dual-band radios and a 2.5GbE LAN/WAN port, WRX560 can easily be added as a mesh node to any RT6600ax router or utilized as a standalone solution for homes and offices.

HYBRID-CLOUD SERVICES

⦁ Active Insight – Automated Breach And Misuse Detection

Active Insight is evolving to automatically prevent user activities in breach of data protection rules. The new data loss prevention feature monitors user activities such as logins, file access, sharing task creation, while comparing checksums of files that are uploaded or shared. When thresholds or rules are triggered, the system can either send alerts or take actions, such as disconnecting clients suspected of being infected by ransomware.

⦁ Synology C2 Identity Platform – Securing Devices And Credentials

The Synology C2 Identity platform continues to grow, with a heavy emphasis on blending good security practices with convenience. In 2023, C2 Identity will receive several improvements to enable passwordless logins to both online and local services and devices. Integration with Windows Hello and Apple’s Face ID/Touch ID facilitates easy authentication on endpoints managed by C2 Identity. And combined with an upcoming C2 Identity user portal, employees using managed endpoints can be automatically signed in to web services supporting SAML, with the option to enable 2FA for more sensitive services such as a company’s ERP or CRM systems.