T-Hub and DST Launch Center of excellence for AI and ML, pioneering India’s technological advancement

T-Hub, in collaboration with The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department within the Ministry of Science and Technology in India inaugurated a one-of-its-kind Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub (MATH). This momentous occasion marks a significant stride towards leveraging AI and ML to propel India’s technological prowess onto the global stage.

With its strategic vision to foster AI innovation, create job opportunities, and provide a conducive ecosystem for AI startups, MATH has set ambitious goals to propel India’s AI market to new heights. The Centre of Excellence aims to generate over 500 AI-related jobs by 2025 and nurture more than 150 startups annually, positioning itself as the go-to destination for AI-driven initiatives in the country.

India’s AI market is poised to reach $17 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 25-35%. In sync with this growth trajectory, MATH’s inauguration as a Centre of Excellence represents a pivotal step forward in advancing AI and ML in India. The launch event, held at T-Hub witnessed esteemed dignitaries including Sridhar Babu Duddilla, Minister for IT, E&C, I&C Government of Telangana, Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, IT, E&C and I&C Department, Government of Telangana, BVR Mohan Reddy, Board Member of T-Hub and Founder & Chairman of Cyient, and Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, “We are excited to partner with MATH in establishing a transformative hub for AI and ML technologies. This collaboration embodies our shared vision of nurturing startups, fostering innovation, and creating a thriving ecosystem for technological advancement. Together, T-Hub and MATH will empower entrepreneurs to harness the power of AI and ML, driving meaningful change and propelling India onto the global stage of technological leadership.”

Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, said, “The inauguration of MATH marks a significant milestone in our journey towards harnessing the potential of AI and ML to drive innovation and create impact. With state-of-the-art facilities and a comprehensive support ecosystem, MATH is poised to become the epicenter of AI and ML innovation in India. We are excited to collaborate with T-Hub and stakeholders across the ecosystem to accelerate the growth of AI-driven startups, empower researchers, and shape the future of technology in our nation.”

MATH unveils cutting-edge facilities including a mini data center with GPU capabilities, a world-class Learning Management System (LMS) tailored for AI education, and robust data infrastructure to support diverse AI applications. This launch signifies a pivotal moment for startups, researchers, and students as MATH introduces a diverse array of programs and initiatives to empower stakeholders across the AI and ML spectrum. From providing access to state-of-the-art computing infrastructure to offering AI skilling programs, data lakes, and virtual connectivity to global AI ecosystems, MATH positions itself as the ultimate destination for all things AI and ML.

MATH commits to providing comprehensive support to startups, ranging from infrastructure and workforce assistance to access to problem statements, data, and opportunities for patent conversion. Technological infrastructure and tools such as GPU clusters, data lakes, LMS platforms, and annotation tools are readily accessible, empowering stakeholders to drive AI and ML advancements with unparalleled support and resources.