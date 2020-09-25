Tata Elxsi Opens Global Engineering Center (GEC) for Schaeffler’s mobility solutions

Read Article

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, announced the opening of a Global Engineering Center (GEC) with Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, a world leader in providing mechatronics solutions for the Transportation industry.

Tata Elxsi has been selected as the Global engineering services partner by Schaeffler, and the GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engineering services engagement. The GEC center in Pune will focus on Mechatronics, Digital & embedded technologies with the highest level of talent in line with Schaeffler’s vision for driving “Mobility for Tomorrow”. This center will be pivotal to help accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation and growth for Schaeffler’s mechatronics business.

Commenting on this announcement Lars Noetzig, VP –Central Mechatronics, Schaeffler Technologies AG, said, “Tata Elxsi has proved itself as a partner by bringing the right blend of technical expertise, program management skills, forward looking technological investments to support Schaeffler in its all-important journey. They will help us in collaboration with our centers in India and Germany to build the required talent bases for the increasing footprint of mechatronics products of Schaeffler.”

“We are delighted to be selected as a strategic partner to Schaeffler supporting their mechatronics transformation, through our expertise in product development and digital technologies. This further consolidates our automotive position in Europe and fortifies the focused investments that we have pursued over these years as a design led engineering solutions provider,” said Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing and Strategy Office, Tata Elxsi.

