TDK Ventures invests in Infinite Uptime's Industry 5.0 digital intelligence platform

TDK Ventures invests in Infinite Uptime’s Industry 5.0 digital intelligence platform

News
By Express Computer
TDK Corporation announced that its subsidiary, TDK Ventures Inc., has invested in the Industry 5.0  – focused startup Infinite Uptime, who’s digital intelligence platform leverages state-of-the-art sensor technology, advanced analytics, and machine-learning algorithms to monitor vital mechanical equipment within industrial applications to anticipate and promptly address failures, ensuring optimal uptime and superior performance.

Infinite Uptime’s Predictive Maintenance (PdM) platform offers two key capabilities within a single platform: Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS), which monitors critical equipment 24/7 and notifies the presence of any faults, and Digital Reliability Service (DRS), which provides prescriptive actions/interventions and downtime savings. Utilizing frequency analysis of vibrations, monitored by sensors integrated into key machinery, the platform detects degradation and impending failures. This physics-based data foundation drives AI-based decision making, allowing industries to proactively tackle potential issues and optimize their operations. These capabilities play a critical role in advancing Industry 5.0 transformation to enhance manufacturing, production, and industry efficiency while promoting cleaner and more sustainable practices through resource optimization, risk identification/mitigation, and waste reduction.

The need for efficient monitoring and maintenance solutions is increasingly vital as markets continue to shift toward Industry 5.0. Infinite Uptime’s platform addresses this demand by delivering a scalable, real-time monitoring system that empowers companies to automate and optimize operations, which in turn reduces downtime and improves overall sustainability.

Infinite Uptime’s Predictive Maintenance (PdM) platform seamlessly integrates with existing industrial infrastructure, offering a comprehensive, data-driven approach to predicting and preventing equipment failures. By harnessing the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and advanced analytics, the platform provides actionable insights to decision-makers, driving operational excellence and supporting business growth.

Dr. Raunak Bhinge, CEO of Infinite Uptime, commented, “Our mission is to enable industries to fully embrace the potential of Industry 5.0, equipping them with the necessary tools and insights to accelerate business growth and enhance sustainability. We are thrilled to partner with TDK Ventures, whose expertise and support will accelerate the adoption of our digital-intelligence platform across various industrial sectors.”

Nicolas Sauvage, President of TDK Ventures, added, “Infinite Uptime stands at the forefront of the Industry 5.0 revolution, tackling critical challenges in industrial automation and efficiency. Their digital intelligence platform holds the potential to transform how industries operate, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future. We are excited to collaborate with Infinite Uptime and support their journey in shaping the future of more sustainable industrial applications.”

TDK Ventures invests globally in early-stage startups that leverage fundamental materials science to unlock an attractive and sustainable future for the world. TDK Ventures’ goal is to help every startup they invest in achieve their full potential for positive world impact.

