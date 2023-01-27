Tenable announces its ventures to accelerate development of innovative cybersecurity technologies

Express Computer

Tenable announced that Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities that help customers discover, assess and manage cybersecurity risk across their attack surfaces to better prevent successful attacks.

With initial plans to invest up to $25M, Tenable Ventures will provide early-stage financing to startups in highly-competitive cybersecurity markets such as Israel and the U.S., to help with the development and go-to-market strategies for exposure management solutions. Tenable Ventures also will work with startups to improve product design, create consistent and shareable data models, enterprise readiness and more.

Tenable, which focuses on providing customers with exposure management solutions that help customers translate technical asset, vulnerability and threat data into business insights and actionable intelligence, will invest in companies tackling significant problems that require new and innovative approaches, data sets and platforms.

Tenable expects to invest in companies that focus on a preventive approach to security using emerging technologies in cloud security, identity management, external attack surface management, operational technology and vulnerability management. Such technologies would expand the exposure management ecosystem and could be considered for integration into the Tenable One Exposure Management platform.

“Tenable Ventures represents Tenable’s ongoing investment in and commitment to sponsoring the next generation of innovative cybersecurity capabilities and the teams behind them,” said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO, Tenable. “These companies share our vision for enabling customers to manage their exposure to cyber risk.”

“The goal of this initiative is to support innovative companies and visionary leaders driving the exposure management ecosystem,” said Matthew Olton, SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development, Tenable.

To date, Tenable Ventures has invested in companies including:

  • Lineaje – solves critical Software Supply Chain security problems faced by every organization that builds, uses or sells software

  • Authomize – the identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform that detects and eliminates identity-based risks across cloud and IAM

  • Araali Networks – an Identity-First API Exposure and Threat Management solution that enables lean teams to secure cloud-native workloads at speed of DevOps

