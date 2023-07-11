Thyssenkrupp ties up with Valmet for IIoT 4.0 industrial automation Offerings

Thyssenkrupp Industries India and Valmet have signed a cooperation agreement to sell and distribute process automation systems for the energy sector and process industries such as sugar, fertilizers, petrochemicals, and metals in India and other countries. The contract signing ceremony was held on June 26th, 2023, at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, India.

The collaboration will primarily focus on projects billed through thyssenkrupp, and the first phase will be effective for a period of eight years. By leveraging their respective strengths and expertise, both companies aim to deliver top-notch control and automation solutions, thereby establishing a robust portfolio of Industrial Automation solutions within the realm of IIoT 4.0.

The partnership between thyssenkrupp Industries India and Valmet goes beyond the cooperation on Valmet DNA Distributed Control System. They plan to work together in areas such as technology innovation, business model development, and customer service.

The agreement highlights the commitment of thyssenkrupp Industries India and Valmet to become preferred brands for their customers by delivering value and premium solutions. thyssenkrupp Industries India also emphasizes its dedication to expanding its service offerings for both domestic and global customers by developing new solutions.

“We are very happy to offer to our customers a control system that will work seamlessly with our equipment. We are delighted to be able to offer this in collaboration with Valmet who are a proven technology leader in this field. This is in keeping with our strategy to enhance the automation and digital quotient of the products we bring into the market” – said Mr. Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO, thyssenkrupp Industries India

“With Valmet as our technology partner, our primary goal is to deliver long-term value and exceptional benefits to our valued customers. Through the partnership, we aim to bring operational efficiency to all our customers.” – said Mr. Abhay Patil, Director – Energy Division, thyssenkrupp Industries India

“thyssenkrupp’s and Valmet’s offerings complement each other, and with this cooperation we will be able to offer unbeatable value for the end customers. This agreement is an important step for Valmet’s Automation Systems to further increase our market share in India.” – said Mr. Pekko Luumi, Automation Partner Business Director, Energy and Process Systems, Automation Systems Business line, Valmet

“Valmet is aiming to increase their footprint in the energy sector through various technologies and partnerships. The strategic agreement with thyssenkrupp will strengthen Valmet’s automation business in India and other countries. Moreover, the solution will help to differentiate ourselves among automation solutions and create new technology job opportunities in India. This is a first step and we look forward to expanding this partnership in other complementing areas.” – said Mr. Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet