Traffic Design Data Manager from Phocaz Is Powered by the Bentley iTwin Platform

Phocaz, Inc. announces the release of Traffic Design Data Manager. The new application is designed for the transportation industry and leverages the Bentley iTwin platform to aggregate design data and graphic workflows. Traffic Design Data Manager makes it easy for transportation agencies to create feature reports, capture quality issues, and generate quantities for traffic design projects. The application simplifies data navigation by synchronizing report records with feature locations and tracks design issues such as missing lengths, pay items, or alignment names.

Traffic Design Data Manager eliminates errors like missing data, breaks down discipline siloes, and eliminates paper-based checking.

*   Save time and capture quality issues automatically. Capture tedious design issues that take time checking and re-checking. For example, capture missing striping lengths and pay items in the design stage, before submitting them to the quality team.

*   Increase data trust across discipline domains, and silos by improving data integrity. Traffic Design Data Manager makes it easy to move data from design to downstream consumers.

*   Eliminate paper for the QA/QC team. Traffic Design Data Manager is an easy-to-use application that helps eliminate the resistance to digital design checking. The application makes it faster and easier to check and cross-reference project designs.

“Traffic Design Data Manager evolved from our client’s desire to understand how the Bentley iTwin platform can solve the types of problems they might encounter,” said Mark Stefanchuk, CTO of Phocaz, Inc. “Encouraging the quality team to use a paperless process sounds simple. But reviewers who don’t regularly interact with technologies like CAD or GIS can be highly resistant. So, with Traffic Design Data Manager, Powered by iTwin, we can introduce browser-based workflows that are more familiar to more users. We added reports whose records automatically synch with graphics making navigation to points of investigation simple-and it’s faster than using paper.”

“We are very pleased to have Phocaz add their Traffic Design Data Manager application to the Powered by iTwin program,” said Adam Klatzkin, Vice President, iTwin Platform, at Bentley Systems. “In doing so, Phocaz joins the growing ecosystem of software developers enabling digital twin solutions with the Bentley iTwin platform. Traffic Design Data Manager is a great example of how digital twin technologies can improve roadway design and construction by automating the capture of design quality issues and increasing data trust across traditionally siloed discipline domains.”

