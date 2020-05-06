Udacity Partners with AWS to Launch Scholarships to Build Machine Learning Capabilities

Read Article

Silicon Valley-based lifelong learning platform Udacity has recently announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer scholarships to help prepare the global workforce for the demand for machine learning capabilities. With this scholarship, applicants will have an opportunity to take the foundational course titled AWS Machine Learning Foundations Course. The top 325 performers from this course — who successfully complete the course and score highly on the subsequent test — will get a scholarship to Udacity’s Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree program.

The partnership is in line with the company’s commitment to enabling global learners to pursue cutting-edge courses and become ready to assume emerging high-value, high-growth job roles of the future.

The double scholarship will be conferred in two phases. In the first phase, every applicant will have a scholarship to the AWS Machine Learning Foundational Course for practical knowledge in Software Engineering and AWS machine learning concepts. In this course, learners will learn production-level coding and practice object-oriented programming. They will also learn about deep learning techniques and how to apply them in a real-world environment using AWS DeepComposer. All students will receive a special certificate on completion of the program.

The top 325 performers in the foundations course will then be awarded the scholarship to the complete Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree program. Here, students will work with different machine learning-related tools from AWS. They will also get hands-on experience by working on various result-oriented projects to build the skills required for becoming an excellent machine learning professional.

“Our Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree program is one of the most popular courses on the Udacity platform,” said Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity.

“A major reason behind the increasing uptake of such niche courses among the modern-age learners has to do with the growing relevance of technology across all spheres the world over. In its wake, many high-value job roles are coming up that require a person to possess immense technical proficiency and knowledge in order to assume them. And machine learning is one of the key components of the ongoing AI revolution driving digital transformation worldwide,” he added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]