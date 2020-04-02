UniConnect: LeverageEdu’s Online University Fair Platform

Read Article

In the last few weeks, Universities have been taking bold and impactful measures to put their current & incoming class of students above all else. However, the traditional on-ground education fairs, which have been the primary mode of interacting with potential students for decades, has been cut short. To ensure that the academic session at universities around the world is not impacted, and things go completely seamlessly, ed-tech platform Leverage Edu has launched UniConnect. UniConnect, powered by Leverage Edu, is an online University Fair platform that will help hundreds of universities directly interact with students in a replicated-with-technology fair – which has college booths, presentation halls, virtual campus tours, an opportunity to e-meet academics and alumni, understand right fit programs, as well as apply for financial aid.

Students can also create their profiles for quick evaluation and specific advice – directly from the universities, giving themselves a chance to also land on-spot offers & scholarships.

In this endeavor, leading market entry international trade and business consultancy Sannam S4, widely acclaimed for its education practice in India has come forward to partner and will be opening UniConnect to its partner universities from six countries, for them to be able to bring in real innovation to the global student mobility industry.

Speaking on the initiative, Lakshmi Iyer, the Executive Director of Education at Sannam S4, said: “ these are extraordinary times and at Sannam S4 we are looking at innovative ways to make sure our partner universities maintain high levels of visibility and also test out new ways of working as it will not be ‘business as usual’ when humanity emerges from this pandemic. We take our responsibility to our partners seriously to ensure that we are thinking about and bringing to them new channels and ways of working as every institution is impacted globally.

Founder & CEO of LeverageEdu, Akshay Chaturvedi, added, “As a technology company, it is imperative to think about solutions that change the industry or create new sub-trends within it. Our teams have worked extremely hard to bring this new platform, UniConnect, live in a record time, to make the maximum impact. I am all the more thrilled to be launching this with Sannam S4 that supports the highest number of institutions from around the world in India.”

The first of these fairs will go live on 4th April, for which over 35 Universities and hundreds of students have already come onboard.

