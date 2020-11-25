Unicorn India Ventures invests in software defined radio startup Inntot Technologies

Read Article

Kerala based technology driven startup Inntot has raised an undisclosed bridge round from Unicorn India Ventures. Unicorn India first seeded the company in 2018. Inntot focuses on providing high quality and cost effective IP solutions for next generation digital media broadcast receivers , namely, Digital Radio Mondiale (for AM and FM bands ) Receivers, DAB/DAB+ Receivers, CDR Receivers and ISDB-T Receivers and HD-Radio receiver in collaboration with Xperi.

The company plans to use the funds to procure highly sophisticated and precision digital radio test equipment that is required for RF and timing performance testing for all the digital radio broadcast receiver standards, namely ; DRM in AM and FM bands, DAB/DAB+, HD-Radio, CDR.

Inntot Technologies incorporated in 2014 by Prasanth Thankappan, CTO, Inntot Technologies and Rajith Nair, CEO, Inntot Technologies, aims to provide a cost effective and high-quality digital media broadcast receiver solutions across the globe.

Rajith Nair, Co-founder CEO, Inntot Technologies says, “Our objective is to enable Inntot to provide high quality and cost-effective Digital Radio Broadcast Receiver solutions across all geographies. Be it inside cars, houses or smart phones. The continued support from Unicorn India is a testament to the success we have achieved so far and the growth plans that are chalked out for the next two years.”

Inntot has licensed its digital radio receiver solutions to multiple Tier-1 customers including Clarion and Telechips.

