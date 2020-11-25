Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Unicorn India Ventures invests in software defined radio startup Inntot Technologies

Unicorn India Ventures invests in software defined radio startup Inntot Technologies

NewsLatest Updates
By Express Computer
Startup
0 31
Read Article

Kerala based technology driven startup Inntot has raised an undisclosed bridge round from Unicorn India Ventures. Unicorn India first seeded the company in 2018. Inntot focuses on providing high quality and cost effective IP solutions for next generation digital media broadcast receivers , namely, Digital Radio Mondiale (for AM and FM bands ) Receivers, DAB/DAB+ Receivers, CDR Receivers and ISDB-T Receivers and HD-Radio receiver in collaboration with Xperi.

The company plans to use the funds to procure highly sophisticated and precision digital radio test equipment that is required for RF and timing performance testing for all the digital radio broadcast receiver standards, namely ; DRM in AM and FM bands, DAB/DAB+, HD-Radio, CDR.

Inntot Technologies incorporated in 2014 by Prasanth Thankappan, CTO, Inntot Technologies and Rajith Nair, CEO, Inntot Technologies, aims to provide a cost effective and high-quality digital media broadcast receiver solutions across the globe.

Rajith Nair, Co-founder CEO, Inntot Technologies says, “Our objective is to enable Inntot to provide high quality and cost-effective Digital Radio Broadcast Receiver solutions across all geographies. Be it inside cars, houses or smart phones. The continued support from Unicorn India is a testament to the success we have achieved so far and the growth plans that are chalked out for the next two years.”

Inntot has licensed its digital radio receiver solutions to multiple Tier-1 customers including Clarion and Telechips.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Know how to Improve Citizen Services in the "New Normal"
Register Now
close-image
Strengthen Your Business Continuity
Register Now
close-image