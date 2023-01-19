Unravel Data joins FinOps Foundation to help companies boost cloud data cost optimization using AI

Express Computer

By Express Computer
Unravel Data, the first data observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams announced that it has become a General Member of the FinOps Foundation to help organizations optimize their cloud data costs and implement cost governance for their modern data stacks using AI insights.

“Companies today are faced with a myriad of challenges, not the least of which is controlling and governing their data cloud costs. Many are discovering how quickly cloud spend can spiral out of control, and as a result many data modernization projects are stalling out. Using the FinOps Framework, however, enables organizations to make better choices about their cloud usage and derive the biggest return on their modern data stack investments,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO of Unravel Data. “Empowering our customers with AI insights to optimize cloud spending and accelerate their digital transformation is paramount, and so we are excited to be joining the FinOps Foundation to further this goal.”

The practice of FinOps, with its collaborative and iterative approach to observability, optimization, and governance can help data teams increase the return on their modern data stack investments by proactively spotting opportunities for efficiency, adding alerts, and automating guardrails. Moreover, through FinOps, data teams can boost data performance, prioritize areas to improve, enable self service, and even automate financial processes to streamline the time and effort required to manage these tasks.

“We are excited to welcome Unravel Data to the foundation. As a leading advocate for tighter integration between data, observability, and FinOps teams, Unravel will bring new ideas and approaches to the practice of managing cloud spend,” said Kevin Emamy, Partner Program Advisor at the FinOps Foundation. “The entire FinOps Foundation community will benefit from their experiences and lessons learned in this new and emerging facet of FinOps.”

Those interested in learning more about how a FinOps approach empowers DataOps and business teams to collaboratively achieve shared business goals are invited to attend the virtual Data Teams Summit session, Maximize Business Results with FinOps, on Jan. 25, 2023. During this session, Clinton Ford, director of product marketing for Unravel, and Thiago Gil, FinOps Foundation ambassador, will address how organizations can apply agile and lean principles using the FinOps framework to boost efficiency, productivity, and innovation throughout their data stack. Learn more or register for the summit.

The FinOps Foundation, part of The Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium, is focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management through education, best practices, and standards.

