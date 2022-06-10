UPES Dehradun implements innovations by MathWorks for its advanced engineering projects

UPES, a multidisciplinary university in Dehradun, has implemented MathWorks to provide unlimited use of its technologies to all students, faculty, staff, and researchers, on and off campus through the MathWorks Campus Wide License program.

MathWorks products include the MATLAB technical computing platform and Simulink, a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design, in addition to 100+ toolboxes and specialized products. These tools have been adopted by many industries across application areas including machine learning, artificial intelligence, signal processing, wireless communication, etc. More than 6,500 colleges and universities around the world use MATLAB and Simulink for teaching and research in a broad range of technical disciplines.

Faculty using a Campus-Wide License get access to MathWorks learning resources that support curricula, significantly enhance learning at a distance and help students to complete project-based assignments. Faculty are also equipped to engage with students through online learning tools from MathWorks. Students gain access to the same tools used by engineers and scientists and can develop the computational skills needed for in-demand careers in IoT, deep learning, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, robotics, wireless communication, neuroscience, and finance, or for building their own startup.

Dean, UPES School of Engineering, Professor Gurvinder Singh Virk said, “MATLAB and Simulink are globally accepted as the gold standard in deeply supporting a wide range of sectors covering technical, engineering, design, health sciences, and business sectors and it is great to make it available to all our faculty and students in the School of Engineering. At UPES, we have recently started four highly ambitious Flagship projects which are planned to be worked upon for the next 5 years to develop advanced engineering technologies, demonstrators and innovations.”

The Flagship projects are as follows:

Flying cars: Realize multi-environment car vehicle demonstrators able to travel on multi-terrain ground, take-off, fly in air and land, go on water, go underwater, and into space and return Smart cities (Urban & rural): Develop safe, secure, environmentally friendly and efficient communities (urban and rural) with advanced infrastructures such as sensors, electronics and networks to stimulate sustainable economic growth high quality of life for all in ways aligned with government plans Disaster management: Develop disaster resilient future by developing solutions for disaster scenarios (focusing on pre-disaster, during disaster and post-disaster) by involving local, regional, national and global perspectives for natural and manmade disasters on land, sea and air Rural technologies: Empower rural communities with smart, sustainable, affordable and self-sufficient technologies.

School of Engineering faculty and students will work on at least one of these Flagship projects to develop core engineering competencies in developing the initial Flagship demonstrators. It is expected that Matlab/Simulink and all the Toolboxes will form the central resource for all our research, teaching and entrepreneurship activities related to these Flagship projects and beyond. Investing in this partnership with Mathworks has been an important decision that we expect to benefit our staff and students hugely and in turn we expect the outputs to lead to good impact for nation building and advancing engineering in India and beyond.”

MathWorks India Country Manager – Sales & Service, Sunil Motwani said, “We are happy to welcome UPES Dehradun to our Campus-Wide License program which is adopted in hundreds of institutions in the country. Looking forward to a great journey to create industry ready students.”