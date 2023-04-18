Upskilling programmes enabled 80% professionals to future-proof jobs in IT industry: Emeritus India Impact Survey

Over 80% of the IT industry professionals who undertook upskilling programmes reported being able to future-proof their careers, revealed the findings from the recently released Emeritus India Impact Survey. The survey, conducted by Emeritus, a global leader in world-class professional education, found that the surveyed professionals from the software and IT services industry benefitted significantly from the skills and training they could apply to their jobs through upskilling programmes by Emeritus.

As emerging technologies transform workplaces globally, a skill gap is “inevitable”, as per a 2023 report by Deloitte. With the existing job roles fast-evolving and new ones emerging, over 50% of the global workforce – about 1 billion people – will need to be reskilled by 2030, as per the World Economic Forum. This is reflected in the increasing interest among professionals and companies in the domains of software and IT services, as well as technology and innovation to upskill themselves, as per the findings of the Emeritus India Impact Survey 2022. Among all the industries, the technology sector emerged as the largest industry witnessing upskilling demand, as per Emeritus.

The Survey found that over 80% of the professionals in the technology and innovation industry reported being able to learn valuable tools and strategies from the upskilling programmes that they could immediately apply to their work. On the other hand, about 87% said that the programmes provided them with the skills and training needed to advance in their career. Of the surveyed professionals, 2 in 3 reported building the confidence needed to move ahead on the corporate ladder and were also certain that the knowledge, skills, tools and strategies they learnt from the professional upskilling programmes helped future-proof their careers.

Commenting on the Emeritus India Impact Survey findings, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “With today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape which is revolutionizing every field and giving way to new roles, reskilling and upskilling is the key to every company and individual’s growth. It is heartening for us to see from the Emeritus India Impact Survey that the number of professionals gaining an edge from upskilling programmes in technology and IT services is sharply rising. Through our partnership with world-class institutes, we are glad to see that our professional upskilling programmes are able to drive high impact to tech and IT industry workforce in the country.”

This recently released India Impact Survey was conducted in September 2022, with learners who completed Emeritus professional education programmes through its partner schools before June 2022.

Emeritus connects learners through global virtual classrooms, partnering with over 60 top universities to offer online and app-based learning in formats including courses, certificates, online degrees, boot camps, etc. The company has a truly global reach – serving more than 250,000 learners across 160 countries, with programmes offered in a variety of languages.