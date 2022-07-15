UserTesting Enhances Its Machine Learning-Powered Post-Test Analysis and Redesigns Its Platform Experience for Improved Team Collaboration

UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insight, today announced advanced Instant Insight features, powered by machine learning, to help companies expedite the analysis of human insights at the test-level and accelerate time to insights. Using data-automation and proprietary models, the UserTesting Human Insight Platform can detect patterns and anomalies in the customer data, and automatically surface high-value insights within the Customer Experience Narratives. The latest product updates are designed to help companies uncover key customer perspectives more quickly, so team members can understand where to focus their efforts for greater success. In addition to English and German, UserTesting is now available in French, and customers can test in the French language with access to French speaking contributors.

New features in this product release:

Discover Patterns and Key Customer Takeaways More Quickly with Test-Level Instant Insights

UserTesting’s test-level Instant Insight feature utilizes data-driven automation and machine learning models to accelerate post-test analysis by automatically detecting patterns, anomalies, and key insights within customer data across multiple tasks and sessions. Customers can quickly identify important takeaways from their tests while alleviating the burden of lengthy post-test analysis.

UserTesting’s Instant Insights accelerates time to key customer insights by using data-driven automations and machine learning.

Intuitively Navigate and Collaborate with UserTesting

UserTesting’s navigation redesign enables customers to access core functionalities more readily, with a new user interface, folder management, easily accessible resources, and a workspace switcher. Updates make the testing and insight management process more intuitive and accessible for broader team use, enabling scalability for growing teams across organizations. Additionally, IT departments can now manage team access more seamlessly with self-service, single sign-on, providing more governance for enterprise-scale deployments.

A Redesigned Card Sorting Experience

UserTesting has enhanced its card sorting capabilities within the UserTesting Human Insight Platform so users can view video feedback alongside card sorting metrics and gather a complete understanding of contributors’ mental models with this streamlined solution. Companies can build navigation or sitemaps based on customer expectations and behaviors, and describe categories to drive better engagement. This helps companies save costs and adapt to rapidly changing customer needs, or changes to their respective businesses, with timely feedback of how digital properties are organized and used.

En français … UserTesting

UserTesting is now available in French for both customer and contributor experiences. Companies looking to get feedback from French-speaking consumers can now do so with the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, as tests can be conducted in French, with French-speaking contributors, giving organizations the ability to target and connect with more people around the world.

Now Supports Native Video/Audio Testing

For companies wanting to test sensitive media content with greater efficiency, UserTesting enables customers to securely upload audio, video, and other media assets directly onto the Human Insight Platform with its new native media asset testing feature. Companies can gather contributor feedback easily on unreleased assets, like video and audio files, before launching them to the public.

“More than ever, it’s imperative that companies know how their customers feel, and why. UserTesting is continuously innovating its platform to help companies gain actionable insights so they can make smarter and faster business decisions,” said Kaj van de Loo, CTO at UserTesting. “UserTesting’s data-driven automation helps customers speed up analysis of video feedback, so they can make decisions quicker than ever. The platform helps companies optimize the use of human insights, so that they can better understand what is driving customer behavior, and adapt to any changes in the market.”