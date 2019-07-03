VMware introduces education services to train teams on VMware Cloud on AWS

VMware, a provider of enterprise software, has introduced VMware’s Education offerings that include training on VMware Cloud on AWS in India. The three-day course will equip organizations with the necessary skills for deploying and managing a VMware Cloud on AWS infrastructure. VMware Cloud on AWS will deliver a ubiquitous digital foundation to support customers’ and partners’ digital transformation. With the addition of the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in 14 regions globally.

VMware Education Services help customers quickly learn the best practices for implementing the hybrid cloud platform and will be delivered via a mix of lecture and hands-on labs. The course is beneficial to anyone planning to migrate, build, or hybridize with VMware Cloud on AWS.

Customers taking the VMware Education courses will be able to gain a better understanding and identify best practices for the security and maintenance of VMware Cloud on AWS. They will be able to discuss failure and troubleshooting scenarios with professionals and successfully deploy and manage VMware Cloud on AWS. They will also understand and leverage the use cases of other VMware and AWS solutions to improve their business outcomes.

Supriya Menon, Director, education sales, VMware India said, “VMware Cloud on AWS is a significant step forward for our hybrid cloud strategy, and it is one of the most anticipated launches this year. This is a best in class solution, the likes of which not many organizations have used before. At VMware, we are committed to our customers’ success and we know that to truly leverage VMware Cloud on AWS, organizations must learn to use every aspect of this platform. We believe that technology is only as good as the people who use it and VMware Education Service offerings have been carefully crafted so our customers are able to truly reap its benefits.”

“Over the years, we have seen a lot of interest from Indian enterprises that are keen to move on to cloud adoption and particularly so for VMware Cloud on AWS. In order to realize the full potential of the platform, teams must be able to use every feature to fuel innovation. We firmly believe that training and certification are an integral part of our solution offerings. This is exactly what we aim to do through the training and certification program, thus enabling them to innovate at a faster rate than their competition,” said Arun Parameswaran, vice president, VMware India. “Training is an important aspect of a company’s IT strategy and the investment will only drive up the productivity of the employees availing the service, using the fastest and most seamless way to deploy and operate hybrid clouds with VMware.”

Users of VMware Education can benefit from VMware-based cloud services for the rapid delivery of cloud benefits to traditional applications and VMware-based environments. A VMware hybrid-cloud solution offers a compatible, interoperable environment with full workload portability, enabling rapid movement to a public cloud service without making any changes to business applications. This is ideal for disaster recovery, dev/test environments, data center consolidation, rapid project delivery, or simply getting out of the data center business.

VMware Education has been an integral part of all services offerings from VMware. Customers who invest in training can benefit from faster adoption, accelerated proficiency, improved business outcome and increased ROI.

