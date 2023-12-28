We are excited about the convergence of super apps and Generative AI: Harsha Solanki, Infobip

In a detailed conversation with Harsha Solanki, Vice President General Manager (Asia) at Infobip, we explore the burgeoning landscape of communication technology in India and the company’s role in shaping its trajectory.

Some edited excerpts:

Infobip has a strong presence in India, and the company has recently partnered with several leading Indian businesses. What are some of the key trends that Infobip is seeing in the Indian market, and how is the company working to help its Indian customers succeed?

Our journey in the Indian market began with the acquisition of bSmart and it gradually became an integral part of our operations. This strategic entry point has contributed significantly to Infobip’s overall growth and prominence in the country. Notably, India contributes a third of the total volume of global interactions, which was about 500 billion last year. In a steady growth across communication channels, we have witnessed a 20-25% YoY growth in SMS, a 106% expansion in email and a 48-51% rise in WhatsApp interactions. The numbers reflect the demand for conversational channels, emphasizing the growing trend for conversational experiences in customer communications.

For instance, by leveraging Generative AI, brands can develop highly automated customer journeys and streamline interactions and processes. One example is our WhatsApp chatbot technology empowering companies to offer 24/7 assistance to their customers. Another key trend is hyper-personalization, which means tailored communication delivered to customers. It can be as simple as determining the best time of the day to disseminate a message to increase its impact. Another trend on the horizon is composable tech integration that enables businesses to combine various technologies to enhance efficiency and performance. As businesses become more cost-conscious, brands look for platforms that reduce the time taken for implementation and transformation along with reducing infrastructure costs, and that’s where composable technology plays its role.

A business communication trend that will remain relevant in the coming years is Conversational Everything as interactions have become the backbone of every business. It comprises communication through channels such as chatbots and messaging apps to create quick connections. One such example from India is Uber. With our Answers, a chatbot building platform, customers can now book their Uber rides on WhatsApp with a chatbot. Similarly, one of the world’s largest two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto implemented WhatsApp and RCS (Rich Communication Services) to enable customer engagement, which resulted in 133% increase in the company’s engagement and 2X increase in conversions.

How is Infobip’s communications API helping businesses to innovate and create new customer experiences?

With CPaaS (Communication Platform-as-a-Service), Infobip has enabled businesses to be part of the conversational everything trend to enable personalized experiences. Using our API, businesses can access several channels ranging from SMS, MMS to WhatsApp, RCS, Viber, Messenger, among others, to strengthen customer relationships. The cloud-based technology facilitates businesses to leverage customized communication services and offer 24/7 customer support.

With advancements in technology, we have introduced the advanced APIs with CPaaS X. The new set of APIs, added to the existing ones, are designed to address the requirements of platform businesses. CPaaS X enhances the scalability of the product stack for communication service providers, minimizing engineering efforts and increasing operational efficiency. For example, the platform companies will be able to experience faster and simpler onboarding of clients with a single API. Similarly, companies can customize their messaging strategy from the beginning through a single API.

For example, a leading carbonated soft-drink company successfully streamlined its customer onboarding process using CPaaS X APIs. The platform, starting with a single API, efficiently creates email domains, acquires, and configures phone numbers, and establishes a sending strategy. By leveraging CPaaS X capabilities, the company sets up subscriptions for customized reports on traffic and costs based on entity, application, and channels.

What are some of the company’s plans for future growth, and how does the company see itself positioned in the Indian communications market in the next 5-10 years?

Over the years, we’ve progressed beyond just SMS and evolved into a comprehensive omnichannel provider, offering a diverse range of communication channels such as Google RCS, Apple Business Messages, chat apps, voice, video, and email through APIs. Our foray into the tech realm includes the introduction of solutions like customer data platforms, conversational marketing and customer support tools, and platforms for building chatbots. A powerful testament to our full stack communications platform-as-a service with global reach is our achievement to be named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Our platforms are robust and tailored to meet the requirements of major B2B2C companies with a focus on advanced automation. In India, our plans and growth strategies focus on leveraging evolving communication trends and improving customer experiences. The widespread use of WhatsApp in India has enabled collaborations, like our partnership with the BMC to provide a chatbot for 24/7 support to Mumbai residents. Infobip also enabled Apollo 24|7 with a unified omnichannel solution and CPaaS capabilities over a single robust communications platform empowering them to create customized journeys, leading to 15% higher conversions.

Currently, we are excited about the convergence of super apps and Generative AI. This synergy enables the integration of technologies into channels that facilitate business transformation, automating processes like onboarding and support. We are dedicated to developing global solutions driven by analytics and Generative AI to propel transformation. Our goal is to shift from transactional cross-selling to becoming a valued partner, providing software solutions that bring value to Indian businesses. For both B2C and B2B2C models, we are committed to supporting digital transformation journeys through conversational channels like WhatsApp for marketing, commerce, and support. In B2B2C relationships, our aim is to be a reliable partner, leveraging technologies to revolutionize customer journeys.

We are also eager to support emerging companies in their global growth journey by leveraging our existing footprint for scaling communications globally. Our approach involves organic expansion and seeking opportunities that complement our offerings. Key priorities include scaling the partner network and nurturing our teams for value-driven selling and most importantly, customer satisfaction. Despite our global reach, providing local support remains essential. We are devoted to being a trusted enabler of successful business outcomes, delivering on our vision of transformation and excellence.