We want to make the world of B2B hiring flat: Gautam Sinha, Co-founder, CBREX

CBREX is trying to make hiring simple and quick by creating a single global talent market over which companies and curated recruiting firms can interact and close positions quickly, says Gautam Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, CBREX, in an interview with Express Computer.

Some edited excerpts:

What was the thought behind launching CBREX?

The Talent sourcing process has 3 main “problems” at the enterprise level

1. If one wants to hire in volume, one needs to go through a lot of “junk” or irrelevant resumes before arriving at the right one. A single solution that solves for both Quality and Volume does not exist

2. If one needs to hire in multiple countries, one needs to tie up with local recruiting agencies and so contracts, knowledge, and time to start is a big problem. There is no ONE solution that can enable a company to hire anywhere in the world within days.

3. The time taken to hire “niche” skills is very long as job boards are not effective and individual recruiting firms have their limitations.

There is no SINGLE platform that enables a company to hire any skill in a quick time in any part of the world. The main thought behind launching CBREX was to make hiring simple and quick by creating a single global talent market over which companies and curated recruiting firms interact and close positions in a super quick time. Through the platform, recruiting firms of all sizes can access validated open requisitions from enterprise hirers that are open in any part of the world. From onboarding firms, setting up requirements screening criteria, scoring resumes for fit, and finally rolling out an offer, CBREX does it all.

Today CBREX counts over 90 mid-sized to large enterprises based in India and US as customers, and over 5000 talent sourcing firms use the platform for accessing open recruitment requirements.

What is the USP of CBREX? How is it different from other similar solutions?

CBREX provides “screened” or “pre-vetted” talent at scale in any part of the world. Current solutions (job boards, individual agencies, or RPOs) are not able to do that making CBREX a differentiator in the recruitment industry.

Compared to similar marketplace platforms, the strength of CBREX lies in its engaged and curated supplier (recruiting agency) base. More than 500 agencies log into the platform every day of which more than 50% use its mobile app. This ensures that hiring companies get access to pre-screened talent in super quick time (in some cases in less than 1 hour of a job going live). Our proprietary resume screening technology ensures that the resumes that a hiring company receives are a “fit” for its requirement (currently the platform operates on an 84-86% resume shortlist ratio).

A recruiter working in a company is able to close 15-25 positions in a month on the CBREX platform by spending not more than 30-45 mins a day on it. This ensures very high recruiter productivity.

How is it bridging the gap between recruitment agencies and enterprises?

CBREX is a curated B2B recruiting marketplace that enables relevant recruiting firms (filtered by its algorithm) to engage with enterprise hirers. The firms are chosen based on the type of requirement ie high volume, niche, and leadership. In addition, the location of the requirement also plays a role in agency curation. Through our marketplace recruitment firms now gain access to fulfilling requisitions for any enterprise irrespective of its location and same for enterprises ie they can access a firm based in any part of the world. The recruiting firm rating system ensures that only the best-fit work on the positions. This ensures a marketplace where ONLY performance matters.

In the offline non-digital world, the selection of a recruiting firm is driven by its location OR the network that it processes and NOT its performance.

CBREX is making the world of B2B hiring flat and driven ONLY by performance.

How many candidates have you been able to place through the system?

Over the last 18 months, talent sourcing firms on the CBREX platform have helped over 90 enterprises/employers close more than 2000 positions across 20 countries.

How many companies have been using this portal so far?

CBREX counts over 90 mid-sized to large enterprises as customers, and over 5000 talent sourcing firms use the platform for accessing open recruitment requirements.

What are your growth and expansion plans?

Our growth plans include expanding our global footprint and strengthening our India presence by showcasing our DVMS (Digital vendor management solution) which will enable enterprises in the country to hire efficiently from any part of the world (including India) through ONE single platform and on ONE contract.

Companies will not need to impanel multiple vendors and enter into a multitude of contracts. They will make use of a single interface on the platform and use it to manage their vendor hiring pipeline (including checking duplicates and tracking payments and invoicing). CBREX will emerge as a SINGLE window over which companies will manage ALL their vendor hiring in any part of the world. It will enable them to hire any skills, anywhere in the world in a super quick time.