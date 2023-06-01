Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Web3 and Metaverse could be US $ 200 Bn opportunity for India: Arthur D. Little’s report

Web3 and Metaverse could be US $ 200 Bn opportunity for India: Arthur D. Little’s report

News
By Express Computer
0 13

Arthur D. Little, a renowned strategy and management consulting organisation, today released its latest industry report, “WEB3 & METAVERSE — THE RISE OF THE NEW INTERNET & THE INDIA OPPORTUNITY”. The report builds on an in-depth analysis of the Web3 and Metaverse possibilities for India with relevant use cases and delves into the potential impact in growth sectors. The report outlines the role of Web3 and Metaverse in building the next version of the Internet and leading the frontiers of the next wave of digital adoption for Indian industries. The report reveals that the Web3 and Metaverse market opportunity in India is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of nearly 40%, with the potential to become a US $200 billion industry by 2035.

Commenting on the report, Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia said “The outlook for the Indian Web3 and Metaverse space is robust, with significant investments made in the sector. Content creators and gaming start-ups are leveraging Web3 to directly monetize users, bypassing intermediaries, and corporates are building metaverses to engage more meaningfully with their employees and customers. For India to realize its potential for a US $ 200 Bn Web3 and Metaverse industry by 2035, concerted action is needed by startups, investors, corporates, and the government.”

The report defines the Metaverse as ‘the future version of the Internet, blending the frontiers between reality and virtuality, at the convergence of immersive spaces, social and collaborative experiences, and the creator economy’. It is projected to become a US $13 trillion opportunity globally by 2030. It is estimated that about 8% of the $160 trillion global GDP by 2030 will come from Web3 and Metaverse.

The report also highlights how India’s e-commerce penetration is set to grow, presenting an opportunity for Web3 and Metaverse technologies to enhance the retail and finance sectors. Furthermore, India’s leadership in digital payments adoption could pave the way for the integration of fintech solutions in the Web3 ecosystem.

Investors, corporates, start-ups, and the government need to work together to help India realize the US $ 200 Bn potential in Web3 and Metaverse. The report highlights imperatives for all the relevant stakeholders to capture the Web3 and Metaverse opportunities. Notably, investors could set up dedicated teams in Web3 and Metaverse and establish accelerator programs. Similarly, corporates could launch Web3 and Metaverse sandboxes and partner with start-ups. Startups could evangelize use cases, focus on building enabling products for local e-commerce and global customers and work with corporates on their Metaverse and Web3 programs. Finally, regulators could enact proactive supportive policies, incentivize infrastructure investments, and consider hardware subsidies for AR/VR devices.

Arthur D. Little’s report is a must-read for investors, corporates, and start-ups interested in understanding the potential of Web3 and Metaverse technologies in India’s digital landscape.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image