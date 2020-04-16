WhatsApp’s Beta Version For iPhone Add New Context Menu

Read Article

Over the days, WhatsApp has been working on improving the functionality and has been adding features to the beta version of its app. As per a report, WhatsApp has released a new update of WhatsApp beta for iPhone that adds a new context menu in chats.

However, this context menu was being seen previously in one of the older versions, but that was removed by WhatsApp for unknown reasons. This is by far the largest beta update that brings it back with added ‘info’ option. Also, the Share sheet integration has been removed with the new update.

WhatsApp’s latest beta update comes with version number 2.20.50.21, according to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. Also, it brings a new context menu with added option for ‘Info’. There would be a pop up when one long presses the app on chat, where it earlier included ‘Star’, ‘Reply’, ‘Forward’, ‘Copy’ and ‘Delete’ options, now it additionally gets the ‘Info’ option too.

Also, this new context menu option was part of an older update too, but that was removed by WhatsApp for unknown reasons. This context menu is visible in both individual and group chats on WhatsApp beta 2.20.50.21 for iPhone.

Talking about the share sheet integration, this feature has been temporarily removed as was stated in the report. It (the feature) was brought in the previous 2.20.40 update, however, now has been removed since there was an issue that caused the screen to crash. When one tries to share a file with someone, the share sheet is the menu that pops up while sharing a file with someone. When this feature was present, this showed Whatsapp contact suggestions in the Share Sheet itself.

