Wipro to deliver engineering services for OpenNESS

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting, and business process services company will provide commercial engineering services for the Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) toolkit globally.

Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS), is a Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) software toolkit that was developed by Intel and allows developers to create and deploy applications at the network edge or on-premise edge locations. This open source distribution fosters application innovation, and developer engagement with the ecosystem to create 5G and edge solutions.

The engineering services for OpenNESS builds upon an ongoing collaboration between Wipro and Intel on innovative 5G and edge solutions that utilize Intel’s FlexRAN software reference architecture and OpenNESS. Wipro will leverage its long legacy of engineering services to ensure successful deployment of commercial solutions based on the OpenNESS platform. With the evolution of decoupled RAN architecture, the Edge node is becoming a common host for both RAN and application workload. Wipro’s expertise in working with FlexRAN in conjunction with a cloud-native platform such as OpenNESS uniquely positions the company to onboard both RAN and application workloads on a common, optimized edge platform ready for deployment.

K.R. Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Our collaboration with Intel will help build 5G solutions enabled by edge computing that will power industry applications, deliver superior experiences and drive business efficiencies. Intelligence closer to the source of data will help us re-imagine business applications for our clients. We are excited to deliver commercial support services globally for OpenNESS.”

“Successful commercialization of open source innovations requires partners who can expertly integrate technology components as well as provide engineering services that result in a complete solution,” said Renu Navale, Vice President and General Manger, Edge Computing and Ecosystem Enabling at Intel. “Wipro’s collaboration with Intel on OpenNESS and several other Intel technologies makes them a valuable partner for accelerating service provider and enterprise edge deployments.”

Wipro is committed to be the leading 5G solutions and implementations partner to its clients by providing them with strategic advice on the technology and unlocking its potential to generate new revenue streams. Wipro’s deep engineering and product design expertise enable clients to achieve their 5G objectives in three primary areas: Engineering, Intelligence and Monetization. In addition to the 5G lifecycle services, Wipro’s specializations in automation, security and enterprise transformation help clients realize business value in their digital transformation journeys.





