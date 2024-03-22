WorldQuant commences 2024 International Quant championship

WorldQuant, announced the launch of its flagship International Quant Championship (IQC) for 2024, a three-stage, team-based competition engaging students, academia and professionals from around the globe. Participants have the opportunity to apply their quantitative skills at the intersection of data science and financial markets by developing and backtesting Alphas. Registration is open to sign up until May 15, 2024.

The 2024 IQC, which takes place on WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform, builds on existing competitions hosted by WorldQuant and encourages talent from eligible regions and across experience levels to participate. Top-scoring teams may qualify to win cash prizes from a pool of $400,000, the largest IQC prize pool to date. Those who score well in the competition have the potential to be considered for research consulting, internship or full-time employment opportunities at WorldQuant. More than 60 past BRAIN consultants have subsequently become full-time employees at WorldQuant since inception of the platform.

“We are thrilled to launch the annual IQC competition again, enabling talented students from across the world to showcase their passion and quantitative skills in a riveting competitive environment,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “The IQC demonstrates WorldQuant’s commitment to engaging high quality talent across the globe, and we strive for this competition to serve as an impetus for more people to pursue the compelling opportunities available in the quantitative field.”

Prior competitions have generated significant engagement from global communities, including over 30,000 registrants from 5,700 universities across 100+ countries in the 2023 IQC. 29 individuals from 12 countries competed to win during the IQC 2023 Finals in the Bahamas. Past IQC winners represented universities in India, Canada and the UK. Nihar Patel and Vaibhav Gupta from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi won the first-place prize during the 2023 IQC Finals.

“The IQC unites quant talent from around the world and offers them a compelling platform for the deepening of knowledge and skillsets that are integral to the field of quantitative finance,” said Nitish Maini, Chief Strategy Officer of WorldQuant. “The 2024 competition will allow WorldQuant to strengthen the global community of quants through meaningful collaboration and skills development.”

WorldQuant BRAIN has 80,000+ users and over 3,500 have been invited to become research consultants, who are eligible to receive compensation based on the quality of their ideas. BRAIN features comprehensive data fields and toolsets, powerful performance dashboards and value-added measures. It seamlessly integrates machine learning modules and AI algorithms within its platform, providing an integrated environment.

The opportunity includes:

• 120,000+ data fields, performance dashboards and value-added measures to leverage

• In-depth educational bootcamp, support and mentorship from experienced quants

• Platform and tools to learn and submit more advanced signals in addition to Alphas

• Real-time, actionable feedback

• A community that fosters collaboration, competition, and professional growth

For more information, please see the official IQC website and guidelines for all rules and restrictions.