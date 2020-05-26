Zoomcar resumes operations in multiple cities as lockdown eases

Read Article

India’s largest personal mobility platform, Zoomcar has resumed its operations in 35 cities across multiple states following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines easing the restrictions for lockdown 4.0. Keeping the importance of continuation of social distancing in mind, Zoomcar today has also announced its ‘Zoom to Atmanirbharta’ sale to help customers avail personal mobility options that are safe, convenient, and affordable.

Zoomcar has resumed normal operations in the South and East Zones, including cities like Bangalore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Calicut, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bhubaneswar to name a few. In select cities like Mysore and North and West Zones, cars will only be available from 7 am to 7 pm. Prioritizing customer safety, Zoomcar has ramped up its efforts to ensure the deep sanitization of its cars after every trip. Zoomcar is also leveraging technology such as AI and IoT to offer an impeccable experience to its customers with 100% keyless access to cars and facilitating contactless car pickups and drop-offs across all its locations.

Speaking on the development, Greg Moran, CEO &Co-Founder, Zoomcar, said, ‘’The need for personal mobility solutions has become more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency. We are delighted to be able to resume our operations in most cities in India and provide our customers with personal mobility solutions that promises a safe, secure, and comfortable driving experience. Our vehicles will be sanitized thoroughly after every single use to ensure the safety of passengers. We are strictly abiding by the government rules and regulations, and we will continue to update our customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions as further clarity emerges”.

“Keeping the current situation and its impact in mind, we have also, come up with a curated offering for our customers. At Zoomcar, our primary objective is to ensure that our customers have access to an affordable and sanitized personal car for all their travel and commute requirements,” he added.

