Sterlite Tech to leverage open-source software to build near real-time controllers for 5G

Sterlite Tech will be contributing to the O-RAN Alliance, a global carrier-led consortium that promotes software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (RAN).

Building on a foundation of virtualised network elements and standardised interfaces that fully embrace higher levels of embedded intelligence and openness, Sterlite Tech will contribute to and leverage reference designs developed by the O-RAN Alliance, such as their open-source code to build a near real-time controller and distributed units, with white box hardware.

“As a contributor to the O-RAN Alliance, Sterlite Tech is committed to evolve RANs. With our Programmable, Open, Disaggregated Solution (PODS), we are contributing our capabilities and expertise to build future RANs on the foundation of virtualised network elements, white-box hardware, open and standardised interfaces. Once developed, our near-real time controller will help the Alliance operators accelerate the development and commercialisation of 5G networks globally,” said Dr Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, Sterlite Tech.

“Our PODS enable programmability at the hardware and software level of RANs. By enabling programmability right at the core of the network, our PODS ensures that operators have greater visibility and control – empowering them to affordably upgrade, monitor and scale their networks, while enhancing their customers’ experience,” explained Ayush Sharma, Head of Programmable Networking and Intelligence, Sterlite Tech.

As networks evolve to become open and smarter, Sterlite Tech is playing a significant role in the ecosystem by providing operators the capabilities to automate operational network functions.

Sterlite Tech will work with the community to develop curated and hardened O-RAN based solutions. They will also contribute code and results from field trials for 5G technology. The Company’s plans include testing these solutions at Sterlite Networks, a fully operational carrier-neutral telecommunications network, to establish field readiness in a carrier-grade environment. This unique approach will help Sterlite Tech’s carrier customers ascertain certification and conformance to the O-RAN Alliance specifications and accelerate their time to market.


