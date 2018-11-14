IoT startup aims to lead in GPS, mobile tracking space

Advertisement

Letstrack, is focused on becoming a leader in GPS and mobile tracking system by enabling App-to-App and App-to-Web mobility solutions and platform to power the Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers its solutions to both B2B and B2C channels. The IoT startup was originally conceived as an App-to-App employee tracking solution for a UK business, when Vikram Kumar founded the first incarnation of Letstrack, in 2015. Having realised the specific gap in a very crowded market in India, he launched Letstrack here set about building an extensive national distribution, installation and servicing network. “We are in the industry of GPS tracking solutions and our target customer segment is from all individual vehicle owners to fleet owners, from people on road to their pets, we track anything that moves. Our GPS tracking solutions bring an efficient resolution by providing companies with tools to plan, schedule, track and monitor the entire fleet for a better return on investment,” explains Kumar.

The key products and solutions in B2B space include national servicing and installation network; fuel efficiency and tracking along with vehicle history; 250+ different business tracking and efficiency solutions; and police alert. “We can connect our customers to the nearest police station when they need it most, sharing location details with the nearest police station,” informs Kumar.

Kumar’s firm vision was that customers are looking for reliable services and powerful features and so he set about refining every aspect of the company to provide just that. “With a software company at our core, we are continuously offering and being asked to deliver bespoke additions to our portfolio. We are adding at least one new feature every single week,” he points out.

Global foray

The company is currently in the process of launching in Sri Lanka with an early 2019 launch in the US to follow quickly. “Our brand has grown and evolved during 2018 and where we started connecting cars, we will soon be connecting homes too. We are extremely excited to start building new relationships with a different sector of retailers and to meet, understand and learn from them along with the new customer base our new range of products will bring,” affirms Kumar.

Reminding that over time, customers will always gravitate toward quality of service and reliability, he mentions that before the company even sold its first piece of hardware, he had set about creating the best service, installation and support network in India. “We continue to see more and more people switching away from providers who focus on making a quick profit, or even worse, trying to be the cheapest by offering no after sales service,” he states.

Letstrack had also tied up with United Facilities to provide security solutions to employees of the company. BMW employees also have Letstrack tracking devices enabled in the cabs they’re using. It has also partnered with Anything Skool, an initiative of Liberty Innovation Outfits Limited covering more than 500 schools for one stop safety and security solutions.

